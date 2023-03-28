Liberal MP backs level-crossing uproar

By Sahar Foladi

An opposition MP has called for the scrapping of the proposed level crossing removal on Progress Street Dandenong after businesses raised safety concerns.

Liberal South-East MP Ann-Marie Hermans raised the topic in the Parliament on 22 March asking the Transport Minister not to proceed with the project.

“The owners of these businesses specifically chose Progress Street and Nathan Road because of this road access, and the government is now taking it away from them with their level crossing removal so-called solution.

“The government solution is not to remove the level crossing at all instead they are just closing it and permanently splitting Progress Street in two.

“So the action I seek is for the minister to save the government’s money by not removing the level crossing and not constructing a connecting road over Eumemmerring Creek, and I request in this action that the minister actually considers the impact that this will have on the businesses and meets with the people, along with me.”

As part of the government’s level-crossing removal project, the rail line on Progress St would be permanently closed off and instead divert all traffic via Fowler Road onto South Gippsland Hwy.

A road bridge is proposed by Level Crossing Removal Project (LXRP), which will connect Progress Street and Fowler Road in the busy industrial precinct.

The precinct is home to manufacturers such as Vulcan, Pakaflex, Simmonds Lumber Group, JDN Monocrane and also Australia Post.

In opposition, nearby businesses say the level-crossing on Progress Street is not dangerous and neither does it cause congestion.

They say if the project goes ahead, Fowler Road is not designed to take on larger loads of B Doubles and other large trucks bearing large loads from both directions.

Businesses have had meetings with Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams and LXRP to discuss alternatives to the plan of the level crossing removal.

Managing Director of Pakaflex, Andrew Hamer said they asked about their contingency plans for of the project doesn’t work.

“Basically they have no contingency plan this is the only plan. They’re saying they’ve done all the modelling and it’s all good. They keep saying it’s a done deal and we go who made the done deal without talking to anyone first?

“A lot of safety issue was raised and they said we’ll look into that and kick it off,” Mr Hamer said.

Ms Hermans asked a follow up question in State Parliament on 23 March to the Minister for Roads and Road Safety about when the government will complete the Dandenong Bypass extension, in order to connect Progress Street to the bypass.

This alternative was a “clear solution” for Progress Street and its businesses, Ms Hermans said.

Ms Williams seemed genuine and interested in this alternative in their meeting, according to Mr Hamer however, the timeframe to achieve the alternative is drawn out which means fears of going down Fowler Road still looms.

The businesses’ next step is to start a social media campaign backed by Ms Hermans.

Ms Hermans said, “Major projects are vitally important to ensure Victorians can get around our city more efficiently, yet some of our most dangerous and congested level crossings have been ignored simply because of the electorates they are in.

“Labor’s propensity for waste and mismanagement on major projects has seen the level crossing removal budget blow out by more than $2 billion.

“It’s about time the Andrews Labor Government takes the politics out of infrastructure and gets on with delivering the projects communities need, on time and on budget.”

LXRP Director Travis Edmonds said, “We’re closing the dangerous and congested level crossing at Progress Street, South Dandenong and building a new road bridge connecting Progress Street and Fowler Road, ensuring continued and safe access to this busy industrial precinct.”

“We’ll continue engaging and working with the local community, including local businesses, to ensure the project delivers the best outcomes for locals and those who travel in the area as this level crossing removal project continues.”