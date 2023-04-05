Tips for family road trips

Easter and school holidays are here this weekend and road trips are proving a great way to experience a cost-effective holiday and support regional economies.

The RACV has some expert tips to help you get to your destination safely and protect your home while you are away.

RACV General Manager Automotive Services Jackie Pedersen urged Victorians to exercise caution when travelling on unfamiliar roads and to break up your trip with stops along the way.

She said the RACV’s My Melbourne Road campaign was also calling for feedback to help make roads safer, so when you’re travelling this weekend in greater Melbourne, keep an eye out for things that could be improved – like speed limits, potholes or dangerous intersections.

The survey is available at www.racv.com.au/mymelbourneroad

Its top five tips to stay safe on the road are:

– Save time and money: Download the free arevo app to help plan your route and use the Fuel Finder feature, which can save users up to 12 cents for each litre of fuel.

– Don’t get stuck roadside: Ensure your car is up to date with its service requirements and roadside assistance.

– If you see something, say something: Let us know about Melbourne roads that could be made safer via www.racv.com.au/mymelbourneroad.

– Don’t rush and enjoy the trip: Break up your road trip with planned stops along the way.

– Pack your survival car kit: This should include wet wipes, toilet paper, jumpers or coats, bathers and towels, a torch, cash, socks, a first aid kit, extra water, jumper leads, a phone charger, and a backup paper map. Easter eggs optional.

In addition to keeping safe on the road, there are also some simple things you can do to keep your home secure while you are away.

Neighbourhood Watch Victoria chief executive Bambi Gordon said the simplest thing you can do for home safety is to get to know your neighbours.

“More than 60 per cent of respondents to our How Safe Is My Place quiz that say they feel safest have also told us they know their neighbours fairly or very well,” Ms Gordon said.

“Not only will your neighbours be an extra set of eyes to keep watch for anything unusual, but you could also look after each other when you go on holidays by offering to collect mail or take the bins in and out.”

The top 5 tips from people who feel safest in their homes:

– Know your neighbours.

– Keep valuables out of sight – this includes your car keys.

– Put locks on all external doors, windows and garages…and use them – even when you’re home.

– Make sure fencing is in good condition and remove objects near fences that could be used to climb over such as bins and lock ladders inside buildings.

– Make sure your house is well-lit at night or if you’re away, use timers on lamps.

Neighbourhood Watch Victoria, with support from RACV, has a range of residential burglary resources to help keep you safe and secure when you are at home and away.

Details: nhw.com.au/prevent-crime/residential-burglary/