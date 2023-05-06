Daily prayer of love

by Roz Blades AM of the Jewish faith

Shema Jewish prayer, often referred to as the Daily Prayer, is found on Page 40 of the prayer book.

In my prayer book, it is written in English and Hebrew and in the Orthodox Prayer Book only in Hebrew.

Shema Yisrael is the central affirmation of Judaism.

It is traditionally recited twice daily as part of the morning and evening service.

Jews will often recite the prayer at the end of their lives.

The prayer itself summons Jews to feel an all-consuming love of God.

This prayer dates from the first millennium BCE when it was recited as part of the regular services in the ancient temple of Jerusalem.

“You shall love the Lord your God with all of your heart (leiv) with all your soul (nephesh) and with all of your utmost (me’od).”

This verse is a threefold demand to love God.

Serving also as an opening for a miniature manual on the art of loving.

Shavuot is a two-day holiday celebrated from sunset on 25 May until nightfall on 27 May.

This date coincides with the date that God gave the Torah to the Jewish people more than 3,000 years ago on Mount Sinai.

It is celebrated by the lighting of candles and feasting on dairy foods.

There is then hope for the future in the Feast of Weeks and the Daily Prayer, which sustains us all.