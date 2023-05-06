Urban harvest

Springvale Urban Harvest is a free monthly swap event of excess homegrown produce and gardening extras. Also swap seeds, seedlings, cuttings, gardening tips, recipes, coffee grounds, worm juice and gardening literature. Meet like-minded growers in the area.

– Saturday 13 May at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event

Compost and worm farming

Learn how to compost and worm farm at home in these free workshops Convert your food and garden waste into natural garden fertiliser.

– Tuesday 9 May at Dandenong (12pm) and Springvale (5.30pm) libraries. Free, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/composting-and-worm-farming-home-0

Soccer mums

GO Soccer Mums is a free introductory football program for women of all ages and backgrounds. Learn basic football skills and meet new people in a fun, judgement-free environment. Presented by City of Greater Dandenong in partnership with Monash Health and Centre for Multicultural Youth.

– Wednesday 10 May at Ross Reserve, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Free, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/go-soccer-mums-come-and-try-session

Creative writing

If you’re looking for a way to spark your imagination, why not join us at The Open Door for our Creative Writing Group. The workshop welcomes the sharing of ideas and writing as well as exercises aimed at enhancing your creativity. New writers are welcome. No experience is necessary, just a willingness to play.

– Thursday 11 May, 10am-12pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong. Suggested donation: gold coin. Bookings: Jo or Tayla on 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Clothes swap

Join us for a community clothes swap at the Springvale Community Hub. Contribute up to 10 items of clothing, shoes and/or accessories. All items must be clean, in good condition and ready to display on the day.

– Saturday 13 May, 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Afghan cultural tour

Experience Afghan culture and food with a guided tour of Dandenong’s Afghan Bazaar Precinct. Includes visits to speciality shops with an introduction to Afghanistan’s long history with Australia and a delicious meal in a local Afghan restaurant.

– Saturday 13 May, 6pm-8pm; $50 pp. Bookings: 8571 1666 or greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/afghan-bazaar-cultural-tour

1973 centenary exhibition

‘Optimism, Opportunities and Achievement’ reflects on the 1973 celebrations of the Centenary of Local Government in Dandenong.

– Until 31 May, Wednesdays-Fridays, 10am-2pm at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Stret, Dandenong.

9×5 Exhibition

Now in its 16th year the 9 by 5 Exhibition proves that small things can have a big impact. Artists from around Australia present their creativity on panels measuring nine inches by five inches in a wide variety of styles.

– Tuesday 18 April – Friday 7 July at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson Street, Dandenong. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 12pm-4pm. Cost: free

Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough and District Multicultural Senior Citizens Club has resumed activities for 2023. Enjoy concerts with professional entertainers such as Ron Kingston (18 April) and Marcia Rae (16 May). Also bingo on 1pm, 1st, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays 1pm, ballroom dancing including lessons Thursdays 12.30. Membership only $5 until 30 June. Tea and coffee supplied.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough. Details: Carol, 9580 6480.

Scottish Heritage Day

Dandenong Agricultural Show Society presents its 20th annual Scottish Heritage Day, including bagpipers, Clydesdales, Shetland ponies, Scottish terriers and a champion of champions parade.

– Sunday 28 May, 10am-3pm at Dandenong Showgrounds, Bennet Street, Dandenong. Free entry and parking.

Places of worship tours

Bookings are open for Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network’s 2023 public tours to places of worship on Wednesdays 14 June, 9 August, 11 October, and 13 December 2023. Each tour features trips to four diverse places of worship for $25, plus a lunch for a $10-15 donation. Payment of $25 is required prior to the tour to confirm your booking. Details via the Interfaith Network, education@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801