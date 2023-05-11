Celebrating volunteers

Greater Dandenong Council is celebrating the ‘change makers’ during National Volunteer Week (15–21 May).

Mayor Eden Foster said some people had been volunteering with the council for almost 30 years.

“We want to acknowledge the challenges of the past few years and express gratitude to our wonderful volunteers who have returned to support our services following the disruption of the pandemic.

“As a volunteer you can support our Meals on Wheels program, or our home library services, you can also support children, the elderly, and our environment.

“You can teach English to new arrivals, help children learn to read or spend time in nature through our Gardens for Wildlife program. The possibilities are endless.”

The council is working on a strategy to guide volunteering in Greater Dandenong for years to come.

“Council celebrates and thanks our volunteers who give so generously of their time as they are such a vital part of our Greater Dandenong community,” Cr Foster said.

Volunteering with the council provides participants with an opportunity to share your time, talents and abilities in a supportive and professional environment, she said.

People learn new skills and expand your circle of friends while making a valuable contribution to the community.

Key benefits of volunteering can include improvements to your physical and mental health, provide a sense of purpose, teaching valuable skills, and nurturing new and existing relationships.

Details on volunteering with the council at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/volunteering

To find out about volunteering in the wider community, contact Greater Dandenong Volunteer Resource Service on 9562 0414 or info@gdvrs.org.au