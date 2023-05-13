Looking Back

100 years ago

17 May 1923

Modern Coach Factory

Notwithstanding the great increase in motor cars and motor bicycles, there is still a good demand for the always reliable buggy, jinker, in addition to other horse-drawn vehicles, and a glance round the Modern Coach Factory, Mr H Taylor’s up-to-date establishment in Walker Street Dandenong, at once convinces one that this is quite correct so far as his business is concerned. It is quite safe to say that his is one of the biggest and most up-to-date coach factories this side of Melbourne. Mr H Taylor purchased the Modern Coach Factory business about eight years ago, and now employs 12 hands. The machinery is all driven by electricity. Rubber tyres on buggies, jinkers, etc are fitted on the premises, at city prices minus the city delay. All classes of vehicles, from a wheelbarrow to a motor car, are turned out at the Modern Coach Factory.

50 years ago

14 May 1973

My Town – John Farnham

How well I remember the first day I fronted up at Yarraman Park Primary School……a ten-year-old cockney straight off the boat from England. As I trudged along strange streets to the school little did I know this day was to linger in my memory for ever and a painful one it was to be at that! Talking or too much talking has always been a problem of mine and my first day at school was no exception. I remember this chap was slinging off about “the new Pommie” who had joined the class and I made a suitable reply which was heard by the teacher. Out came the strap!

20 years ago

12 May 2003

Necropolis: Pay up or will scatter ashes

Springvale’s necropolis will remove more than 15,000 memorials and their cremated remains unless renewal payments are made. The approval for more than 15,000 cremation sites have expired or are approaching their 25-year tenure. If not renewed the Necropolis plans to disestablish memorials which means scattering the ashes and storing the memorial plaques. Efforts to contact more than 5000 families about sites soon to expire have proved unsuccessful. Necropolis chief executive officer Russ Allison estimated 80 per cent of letters were returned unopened with people having moved addresses

5 years ago

21 May 2018

Treasurer talks trade and Team11

An optional year 13 at secondary schools is Treasurer Tim Pallas’s favourite part of the 2018-19 State Budget. He was guest speaker at the Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce’s business awards breakfast at Punthill Apartments Hotel Dandenong on Friday 18 May. “I am the treasurer who’s delivered the highest surpluses in the history of the state of Victoria,” Mr Pallas said. He spoke about various projects that would impact the South East, including funding to continue widening the Monash Freeway, upgrade the Mordialloc Bypass, and support mental health, education, police, and family violence. “We’re going to give students the opportunity to learn their trade at school.”

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society