Our Community Objects

A special presentation exploring 150 years of Local Government through objects and stories from the City of Greater Dandenong Civic Collection. Items from the councils of City of Springvale, Shire of Springvale and Noble Park, Shire of Dandenong, City of Dandenong, and City of Greater Dandenong, followed by a delicious afternoon tea.

– Wednesday 17 May, 1.30pm-3.30pm at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event, registrations essential. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/our-community-objects-exploring-150-years-local-government-through

Community safety forum

Victoria Police officers and Greater Dandenong council staff will respond to concerns about community safety at this City of Greater Dandenong forum. The event is hosted by Springvale-based councillors Richard Lim, Sean O’Reilly and Loi Truong.

– Tuesday 16 May, 6.30pm-8.30pm at Springvale City Hall Supper Room. Details: jo.thorn@cgd.vic.gov.au

Magical Getaway Market

Magical Getaway Foundation Market has more than 40 stalls with something for everyone. Includes photography, art, coffee, Reiki healing, plants, cakes, jewellery, hand-made bracelets, face painting, skin care products, massages, potato twists, handmade soaps, stamps, coins and many more.

– Sunday 21 May, 10am-3pm at Menzies Hall, 41 Menzies Avenue, Dandenong North.

‘That Made Me Laugh’

Come along to have a laugh and a coffee. Enjoy lots of riddles, jokes, puns, poems and short texts (and some real-world ‘mini mysteries’). Please feel free to bring along any reading material to share with the group that made you laugh.

– Monday 22 May, 10.30am-11.30am at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong. A gold coin donation is welcome. Bookings: Jo/Tayla, 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Off the Menu tour

A unique walking discovery experience for adventurous eaters. Join Springvale’s cultural ambassador Karl Lim for a fascinating two-hour stroll and eat like a local, trying off-the-menu delicacies such as salted duck eggs, exotic fruit and super-tender and hearty slow cooked winter stews made with all manner of offal.

– Monday 22 May, 12pm-2pm; $50pp. Bookings essential: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/menu-tour

Reconciliation Week

Celebrations for Reconciliation Week are at Springvale Community Hub and Alex Wilkie Reserve. Learn about First Nations stories, cultures and achievements with nature walks, basket weaving, contemporary circus and movie night.

– Tuesday 23-30 May. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/reconciliation-week-2023

Scottish Heritage Day

Dandenong Agricultural Show Society presents its 20th annual Scottish Heritage Day, including bagpipers, Clydesdales, Shetland ponies, Scottish terriers and a champion of champions parade.

– Sunday 28 May, 10am-3pm at Dandenong Showgrounds, Bennet Street, Dandenong. Free entry and parking.

1973 centenary exhibition

‘Optimism, Opportunities and Achievement’ reflects on the 1973 celebrations of the Centenary of Local Government in Dandenong.

– Until 31 May, Wednesdays-Fridays, 10am-2pm at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Stret, Dandenong.

Shakespeare in Love

Monash Uni Student Theatre presents a stage production of Shakespeare in Love, based on the screenplay by Marc Norman & Tom Stoppard. Suitable for ages 13-plus.

– 1 and 2 June, 7.30pm, and 3 June, 1.30pm (AUSLAN-interpreted) and 7.30pm at Alexander Theatre, 48 Exhibition Walk, Monash University, Clayton; $35/$25.

Bookings: monash.edu/performing-arts-centres/event/shakespeare-in-love

Bruno Groning doco

The Phenomenon Bruno Groning is a documentary film looking back at spiritual healer Bruno Groning and events in 1949. Organised by Bruno Groning Circle of Friends, Circle of Spriritual Aid to Life Inc.

– Saturday 3 June, 11am-5pm (including two intermissions) at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North. Free admission, donations welcome. Details: bruno-groening-film.org or 0404 837 311.

Vaping concerns

Understanding Vaping webinar with guest speaker Sharon Torpey from Drug Education Victoria. Get up-to-date, accurate information on vapes/e-cigarettes, trends and health risks, and strategies to support young people. Open to anyone including parents, teachers, sports clubs and professionals. Presented by Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia Shire councils, Quit and Monash Health.

– Tuesday 6 June, 7-8.30pm. Register at events.teams.microsoft.com/event/1b07bd28-c163-491b-b2dc-49c92d48b0ea@fd72cf66-868a-4edd-8f84-8e91a618ab7f

9×5 Exhibition

Now in its 16th year the 9 by 5 Exhibition proves that small things can have a big impact. Artists from around Australia present their creativity on panels measuring nine inches by five inches in a wide variety of styles.

– Until Friday 7 July at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson Street, Dandenong. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 12pm-4pm. Cost: free

Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough and District Multicultural Senior Citizens Club has resumed activities for 2023. Enjoy concerts with professional entertainers such as Ron Kingston (18 April) and Marcia Rae (16 May). Also bingo on 1pm, 1st, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays 1pm, ballroom dancing including lessons Thursdays 12.30. Membership only $5 until 30 June. Tea and coffee supplied.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough. Details: Carol, 9580 6480.

Places of worship tours

Bookings are open for Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network’s 2023 public tours to places of worship on Wednesdays 14 June, 9 August, 11 October, and 13 December 2023. Each tour features trips to four diverse places of worship for $25, plus a lunch for a $10-15 donation. Payment of $25 is required prior to the tour to confirm your booking. Details via the Interfaith Network, education@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801