Reconciliation Week

Reconciliation Week celebration with a Welcome to Country and traditional smoking ceremony by a Bunurong elder, hip hop dance by the Indigenous Youth Outreach Project, story-time with a Bunurong elder and art and craft, artefacts, storytelling, book, traditional basket-weaving and dance workshops.

– 9.30am-1pm, Tuesday 30 May at Springvale Commuity Hub. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/reconciliation-week-2023

1973 centenary exhibition

‘Optimism, Opportunities and Achievement’ reflects on the 1973 celebrations of the Centenary of Local Government in Dandenong.

– ends 10am-2pm Wednesday 31 May at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong.

Carers walking group

As part of Pathway for Carers Victoria we invite all Carers to come along and share a relaxing walk with fellow carers to get a chance to connect, socialise and learn about services and supports that is available to Carers. The walk goes along an accessible path around Burden Park and is suitable for all fitness levels.

– first Thursday of the month (1 June), 9.45am for a 10am start at Burden Park, 880-924 Heatherton Road, Springvale South. Details: Mala, 8571 1000 or council@cgd.vic.gov.au

Shakespeare in Love

Monash Uni Student Theatre presents a stage production of Shakespeare in Love, based on the screenplay by Marc Norman & Tom Stoppard. Suitable for ages 13-plus.

– 1 and 2 June, 7.30pm, and 3 June, 1.30pm (AUSLAN-interpreted) and 7.30pm at Alexander Theatre, 48 Exhibition Walk, Monash University, Clayton; $35/$25.

Bookings: monash.edu/performing-arts-centres/event/shakespeare-in-love

Bruno Groning doco

The Phenomenon Bruno Groning is a documentary film looking back at spiritual healer Bruno Groning and events in 1949. Organised by Bruno Groning Circle of Friends, Circle of Spriritual Aid to Life Inc.

– Saturday 3 June, 11am-5pm (including two intermissions) at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North. Free admission, donations welcome. Details: bruno-groening-film.org or 0404 837 311.

Tree planting day

Bring the family and join us on World Environment Day to plant some seedlings at Fotheringham Reserve. This is a way for the community to take action against habitat loss. Free barbecue lunch. Bring your own gardening gloves.

– Sunday 4 June, 10am-1pm at Fotheringham Reserve, The Des Nolan Pavilion, Alexander Avenue, Dandenong. Free event. Registrations required: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/community-planting-day-fotheringham

Springvale Fresh tour

Want to know where to buy some of the best fresh produce? Join us on our tour of Springvale’s feast of Asian flavours and unique ingredients. The tour is followed by a delicious authentic Asian meal.

– Monday 5 June, 11am-1pm; $50pp. Bookings essential: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/springvale-fresh-tour

Vaping concerns

Understanding Vaping webinar with guest speaker Sharon Torpey from Drug Education Victoria. Get up-to-date, accurate information on vapes/e-cigarettes, trends and health risks, and strategies to support young people. Open to anyone including parents, teachers, sports clubs and professionals. Presented by Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia Shire councils, Quit and Monash Health.

– Tuesday 6 June, 7-8.30pm. Register at events.teams.microsoft.com/event/1b07bd28-c163-491b-b2dc-49c92d48b0ea@fd72cf66-868a-4edd-8f84-8e91a618ab7f

Dinner with a VIEW

Dandenong Evening VIEW Club will hold a box and bottle auction at its next meeting and dinner. VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education for women and the Club supports the Smith Family’s Learning for Life Program.

– Tuesday, 6 June, 7pm at Dandenong RSL. Bookings essential. Details: Brigitte, 0491 626 527.

Clothes swap

Community members are invited to contribute up to 10 items of clothing, shoes and/or accessories. All items must be clean, in good condition and ready to display on the day.

– Saturday 10 June, 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: Zoe, mohlz@icloud.com

Urban harvest

Come and swap excess homegrown produce and gardening extras and meet like-minded growers in the area. Exchange home-grown fruit and vegetables, saved seeds and cuttings, gardening tips, seasonal recipes, coffee grounds, worm juice and gardening books. Supported by The Greater Dandenong Seed Library and the Springvale Community Hub Clothes Swap.

– Saturday 10 June, 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: 8571 1000 or council@cgd.vic.gov.au

Places of worship tours

Bookings are open for Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network’s 2023 public tours to places of worship on Wednesdays 14 June, 9 August, 11 October, and 13 December 2023. Each tour features trips to four diverse places of worship for $25, plus a lunch for a $10-15 donation. Payment of $25 is required prior to the tour to confirm your booking. Details via the Interfaith Network, education@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

9×5 Exhibition

Now in its 16th year the 9 by 5 Exhibition proves that small things can have a big impact. Artists from around Australia present their creativity on panels measuring nine inches by five inches in a wide variety of styles.

– Until Friday 7 July at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson Street, Dandenong. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 12pm-4pm. Cost: free

Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough and District Multicultural Senior Citizens Club has resumed activities for 2023. Enjoy concerts with professional entertainers such as Ron Kingston (18 April) and Marcia Rae (16 May). Also bingo on 1pm, 1st, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays 1pm, ballroom dancing including lessons Thursdays 12.30. Membership only $5 until 30 June. Tea and coffee supplied.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough. Details: Carol, 9580 6480.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801