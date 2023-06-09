Finding their ‘happy place’

Where is your happy place?

Young and old have got creative and shared their answers at an upcoming Happy Place art exhibition at Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens in Dandenong.

For some, it was home. For others, it was collecting shells on a beach, watching a sunset, being in Nature or ‘making a difference’.

More than 300 from schools, childcare, family day care, aged care, disability services and crisis accommodation took part.

All funds raised go to Magical Getaway Foundation, which gifts first-ever holidays for vulnerable families in Greater Dandenong.

The event features live music, barista coffee, food and artwork for sale – with 70 per cent proceeds to the artist and 30 per cent to the foundation.

It was also supported by Greater Dandenong Council, with deputy mayor Lana Formoso to officially open the event.

The Happy Place exhibition is on Saturday and Sunday, 17-18 June, 10am-3pm at Heritage Hill, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Details: magicalgetawayfoundation.org/happyplace