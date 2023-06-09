Police arrest Hallam man following Wyndham Vale deaths

A 21-year-old Hallam man was among nine men arrested following an incident in Wyndham Vale in February where two men were killed and one was seriously injured.

The arrests followed on from an incident on Saturday 11 February, where emergency services were called to a property on Carmichael Drive in Wyndham Vale, following reports of a stabbing and the discharge of firearms.

Emergency services located two men at the property with fatal wounds, while a third man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two men killed have since been identified as 29-year-old Atem Atem and 22-year-old Ayuel Akuei, both from Wyndham Vale.

A 23-year-old Wyndham Vale man was also transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two other residents who were in the garage at the time were not physically injured, however a pet dog at the premises was fatally shot.

Two adults and four children who were elsewhere in the house at the time were also not physically injured.

While police believe that this was a deliberate attack on this address and are continuing to treat it as gang-related, they now believe those killed and injured were likely not the planned targets of the attack.

Police have spoken with a large number of people and also reviewed hundreds of hours of CCTV footage in an attempt to determine what the motive was for the incident and identify those responsible.

Police arrested eight other men, including from Tarneit, Kings Park, Keilor Downs, Fraser Rise, Brookfield and Fitzroy North.

Police have since interviewed all nine men and released them pending further inquiries.

To report any further information, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.