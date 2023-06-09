Market shut due to water contamination

Dandenong Market has been temporarily shut down due to water contamination.

In a statement, the market announced that the market would close on Friday 9 June.

It stated the contamination issue was caused by severe storms on the night of Wednesday 7 June.

“South East Water has advised there is no issue to the water supply into the Market.”

General manager Ian Sumpter said the market would be closed until the issue was resolved.

“The market will be closed immediately until … we have confirmation from the Department of Health that we can reopen.

“All water services at the market are subject to testing and must not be used including toilets, handwashing and hygiene, cleaning and, critically, food preparation and all food services.

“This is a complex process taking us longer than expected.

“The closure is designed to keep our customers, traders and their staff safe.

“We take our responsibility to provide safe drinking water very seriously and don’t issue these advisories lightly – health and safety will always be our number one priority.”

The market stated it would provide updates on its website and social media.