Healthy flavour of the week

Students at Springvale Park Special Developmental School turned fruity on Tuesday to celebrate their first ever Healthy Eating Week.

The event from June 5-8 was designed to encourage children and parents to enjoy more fruit and veg in their day in a fun and positive way.

The fun activities included food art classes, a disco, colouring in competitions, fruit and veg hand out and a Sushi day to finish off the week.

The SRC students dressed up as fruit and vegetable superheroes and were met with cheers as they delivered colourful fruit and vegetable platters to each class in the school.

Kitchen Garden specialist Janine said “all of our teachers have enthusiastically supported Healthy Eating Week with relevant classroom activities that provided an educational but fun approach to healthy eating”.

“The whole school approach resulted in a hugely successful week”.

The promotion was supported by the Healthy Kids Advisor from the City of Greater Dandenong, who provides hands-on support for healthy, delicious food and drink in places where children and families gather. These are namely, schools, sports clubs, outside school hours care (OSHC) and community/council operated facilities.

The initiative is an opportunity for schools, sports clubs, community houses, libraries and after school care services to make meaningful changes to their food and drink environment with the help of a dedicated Health Promoter.

The free service is funded by the Victorian government until June 2024.

Springvale Park Special Developmental School is an innovative and dynamic centre of learning for students with moderate to severe intellectual and multiple disabilities.

It has an early education program for pre-school aged children, as well as students from five to 18 years of age.

Details: Belinda Nowakowski, Healthy Kids Advisor, City of Greater Dandenong on 0403 668 882 or belinda.nowakowski@kitchengardenfoundation.org.au