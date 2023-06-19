World of foods, music

Dandenong Market was abuzz with celebrity chefs, live music and an appetizing spread of hawker foods at World Fare on 17-18 June.

Crowds flocked to the weekend festival, which featured cooking demos such as Dezi Madafferi cooking a lamb soulaki and Dani Venn creating Mexican tortillas.

Performers included Sri Lankan duo Shivantha, Indonesian dance group Sanggar Lestari, Waidaiko Rindo on Japanese Taiko drums, Lebanese drumming with Micky G as well as K-Pop dance group Archery Star.

Pictures: ROB CAREW