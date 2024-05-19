Tai Chi

Tai Chi is a Chinese system of physical exercise aiding health and relaxation. Join us for a 20 minute session following the Shibashi DVD’s.

– Mondays (during school term) 2pm–2.20pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong; suggested donation: gold coin. Details: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Reconciliation Week Nature Play

Come along to Alex Wilkie Nature Reserve for a special Reconciliation Week themed Nature Play session. Includes a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony, playgroup craft, facepainting and a BBQ.

– Tuesday 21 May, 10am-11am at Alex Wilkie Nature Reserve, MacKay Street, Springvale South. Registrations essential: childrenservadminsupport@cgd.vic.gov.au or 8571 1000.

Cultural significance of trees

Join us for an afternoon tea featuring two presentations. The first presentation will recognise the significance of trees in the Bunurong Culture in the City of Greater Dandenong. Les McLean, Executive Officer of the Natural Resources Conservation League, will conclude with the League’s recent regeneration and ongoing work. Includes delicious afternoon tea.

– Wednesday 22 May, 1.30pm-4pm at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event, bookings required at trybooking.com/COZSX

Reuse and Recycle Drop Off Day

The event gives you the opportunity to get rid of any larger unwanted household goods suitable for donating or electronic and household goods suitable for recycling. To avoid missing out, it is highly recommended for resident to attend as early as possible.

– Saturday 25 May 8am-1pm at Greaves Reserve, 20 Bennet Street, Dandenong. Free event. Details: 8571 1000 or greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/recycle-day

Pet bereavement

Join us for a compassionate and insightful workshop on pet bereavement, facilitated by experienced Grief Counsellor, Candice Mace. Eelve into the intricate layers of grief associated with losing a beloved pet, providing participants with valuable insights, coping strategies and avenues of healing.

– Saturday 25 May, 11am-12pm at Springvale Botanical Cemetery, The Centre for Care and Wellbeing (Third Drive), 600 Princes Highway, Springvale. Free event, registrations required. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/navigating-pet-bereavement-springvale-botanical-cemetery

Perform in Our Street NPK

Enjoy a weekly series of music and dance at Frank Street Open Space in May and June. Bindaas Bollywood Dance Company and Kavita Kalyan present the art of modern Indian song, dance and performance ranging from semi-classical to folk and everything in between. You will be encouraged to jump up and learn a couple of Bollywood routines. Get a real feel for Bollywood dance with dress-ups and props provided.

– Saturday 25 May, 3.30pm-5.30pm at Frank Street Open Space, Noble Park. Free event.

Scottish Heritage Day

Dandenong Agricultural and Pastoral Society Inc. present the 21st Annual Scottish Heritage Day with Clydesdale horses, Shetland, Highland and Australian mini ponies and the APSB Victoria Foal Show. A barbecue, soft drinks and Devonshire teas are available for purchase.

– Sunday 26 May 10am-3pm at Greaves Reserve; free entry and car parking. Details: Claire Bird, 0413 272 583 or secretary@dandyshow.com.au

National Reconciliation Week flag raising

Join us for a Welcome to Country and Traditional Smoking ceremony with the Bunurong Land Council. Also participate in a Reconciliation artwork.

– Monday 27 May, 10.30am-11.30am at Harmony Square, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong.

Neighbourhood Watch public forum

All residents are welcome to Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch’s public forum and safety information Q&A. Guest speakers include Police Commissioned Officers who look after prisoners in police stations.

We have our anti-theft car number plate screws available for $3, personal alarms $14 and we can loan you an engraver to mark your valuables. Light supper provided.

– Wednesday 29 May, 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm) at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Free event.

Rock & Roll for charity

Join us for a night of live music, dancing and fun with band Route 66 playing 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, R&R, country rock and blues. All proceeds are being donated to Canteen to support young people impacted by cancer. BYO drinks and nibbles, free tea and coffee available.

– Saturday 1 June, 7.30pm–11pm (doors open 7pm) at Scout Hall, 24 Mons Parade Noble Park (opposite Noble Park Station car park and ample parking); $20 (cash only at the door). Table bookings: Rob, 0431 511 203 or robin_wood@optusnet.com.au

Photo exhibition

The Noble Park Community Centre (NPCC) proudly announces the grand opening of its new Exhibition Space with the inaugural showcase of emerging photographer Terry Blades in an exhibition, titled ‘Everywhere’.

– runs until 28 June at NPCC, Memorial Drive, Noble Park.

Busk Stop

Busk Stop will bring a series of outdoor street performances to central Dandenong in late April and May. Concerts at Harmony Square on Thursdays in May, 11.30am-1.30pm. Also concerts at The Checkerboard, corner Langhorne and Lonsdale streets on Saturday 1 June, 10am-12pm. Also at Palm Plaza on Fridays in May, 11.30am-1.30pm.

– Free event.

Conversational English

Practice your English in a casual setting over a cup of tea while you meet new people in these FREE weekly sessions.

– Wednesdays 9.30am -11.30am and Thursdays 10:30am-12:30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

All Abilities Art & Craft

Discover your creative style and make meaningful social connections at our All Abilities Art & Craft classes.

– Fridays 10am-12pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Crochet

Whether you’re eager to learn how to crochet or an avid crocheter willing to share your experience, join our little group for people who love all things crochet.

– Mondays 11am-1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $20 per term. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Badminton

Join us for social sessions for players of all abilities. Ages 15+.

– Mondays 7:30pm-10pm; $5 per session at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry). Entertainers include Gavin Chatellier (21 May).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

A Tra$hy Dreamland

Exhibition on display until Saturday 8 June at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong.

Trees: A Canopy Extraordinaire

An exhibition that celebrates, reflects and recognises the significance of trees in the local landscape over time and the timber industry that grew the local community. It marks 80 years since community forest planting began at Greaves Reserve, Dandenong in 1944. Features artwork, local historical society collections and the council’s civic and cultural heritage collection.

– Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am-2pm until 19 July at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae St, Dandenong. Free event.

Friends of Red Cross

Hallam Friends of the Red Cross invites you for a chat or a cupper. We are a very friendly group of people, who like to chat and help people in the community. By raising funds to assist people in the community who need assistance.

– third Tuesday of the month, 10.30am at the Hallam Community Learning Centre, 56 Kays Avenue Hallam. Details: Robert Read, 0455 566 570.

Awareness Meditation

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises body & soul & connects to meaning.

– Mondays (during school term), 2.30pm–3.30pm followed by a cuppa at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong; suggested gold-coin donation. Details: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com