Community planting day

Bring the family and plant some indigenous seedlings at Somerfield Reserve. Includes a free barbecue lunch. Make sure you bring your own water bottle, gardening gloves and wear clothes that you won’t mind getting dirty.

Saturday 8 July, 10am-1pm at cnr Fernleaf Avenue and Eastbury Street, Keysborough South. Free event. Registrations: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/somerfield-reserve-planting

Zen Zone

Keep the kids entertained inside with free Zen Zone activities at Dandenong Plaza during the winter school holidays. Features a daily dose of kids’ wellness activities including yoga, mindful colouring in and blissful bead craft.

– Mondays to Friday, 3-7 July, 11am-2pm at Dandenong Plaza, centre court. Free events, no bookings required. Details: armadadandeongplaza.com.au

Movie Mania

Join Youth and Family Services for Movie Mania these Winter school holidays. Let’s watch the newest blockbuster, eat popcorn, and laugh the afternoon away at Reading Cinemas. For young people aged 12-25 years.

– Tuesday 4 July, 11am-2.15pm. Meet at the Youth Services Office, 39 Clow Street, Dandenong. $5, registrations essential at winterholidayactivities.eventbrite.com.au/

Fairytale Festival – Tham Gia (Join In)

A school holiday event for primary school aged children, from a Vietnamese background and living with a disability. There will be fun games, arts and craft, stories and a snack to share.

– Tuesday 4 July, 2pm-4pm at Noble Park Community Centre; $10 per family. Details at extendedfamilies.org.au or Mai, 0477 240 563 (Vietnamese and English Speaking) or Samantha, 0406 229 071 (English Speaking).

Dinner with a VIEW

Dandenong Evening VIEW Club’s dinner will feature guest speaker Antonia Arfaras to speak on being ‘stroke safe’. VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education for women and the club supports the SMITH Family’s Learning for Life Program.

– Tuesday 4 July, 7pm at Dandenong RSL. Bookings essential. Details: Brigitte, 0491 626 527.

9×5 Exhibition

Now in its 16th year the 9 by 5 Exhibition proves that small things can have a big impact. Artists from around Australia present their creativity on panels measuring nine inches by five inches in a wide variety of styles.

– Until Friday 7 July at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson Street, Dandenong. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 12pm-4pm. Cost: free

Best Friends Day – Tham Gia (Join In)

A school holiday event for secondary school aged children, from a Vietnamese background and living with a disability. There will be a dance class, arts and craft, fun games and snacks to share.

– Saturday 8 July, 2pm-4pm at Noble Park Community Centre; $10 per family. Details at extendedfamilies.org.au or Mai, 0477 240 563 (Vietnamese and English Speaking) or Samantha, 0406 229 071 (English Speaking).

South Sea Roller Derby

In a ‘Christmas in July’ double-header, our South Sea Sirens go up against Varsity Derby League, who’ve travelled all the way from chilly Canberra for this match-up. We then follow up with Varsity taking on Victoria Men’s Roller Derby League. Please note: The venue provides limited seating – Bring-your-own blanket or beach chair.

– Saturday 8 July, 4pm-8pm at Springer Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough; $10/kids under 16 free. Bookings: southsearollerderby.com/wp/shop/christmas-in-july

Pop-up blood donor centre

Do you have time to give blood and change lives this month? One in three people in Greater Dandenong will need blood, and they need people like you to give it. The Red Cross is popping up in central Dandenong from Monday 11 July to Friday 14 July.

– St Mary’s Community Centre, New Street, Dandenong. Registrations required. Details: lifeblood.com.au/donor-centre/vic/dandenong-pop-up-donor-centre

Cultural Sketch

You don’t need to be a visual artist to enjoy an evening of Cultural Sketching, just bring your enthusiasm, interest and willingness to have a go. Bunurong and Palawa contemporary artist Kobi Sainty will be our Cultural Sketch presenter and model. He will share his story, his creative interests, arts practice; the audience is encouraged to sketch and draw Kobi and his favourite objects in response. Event is 18+. Materials will be provided, refreshments and alcohol served.

-Tuesday 11 July, 6pm-8pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, Walker and Robinson Street, Dandenong. Free event. Registrations required. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/cultural-sketch

Our Community Objects talk

An afternoon talk which will explore 150 years of Local Government through unique objects and stories held in the City of Greater Dandenong’s Civic Collection. The talk will end with a delicious afternoon tea.

– 13 July, 1.30pm-3.30pm at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event, registrations essential. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/our-community-objects-talk

Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over-55s club, with bingo on the first, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays, ballroom dancing lessons on Thursdays. Upcoming concert with Col Perkins (18 July) and a bus day trip to Phillip Island tourist attractions on 25 July ($50, lunch at own expense). We are in need of few volunteers able to arrange tables and chairs on Tuesdays from 10.15am to 11.00am. Please note the club will be closed from Monday 26 June-Sunday 2 July for renovations.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee is supplied for all activities. Membership $10. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694

Interfaith tours

Bookings are open for Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network’s 2023 public tours to places of worship on 9 August, 11 October, and 13 December 2023. Each tour features trips to four diverse places of worship for $25 plus a lunch for $10-$15 donation. Payment of $25 is required prior to the tour to confirm your booking. Details: education@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662

Tai Chi & Awareness Meditation

Tai Chi is a form of physical exercise aiding health and relaxation, following Shibashi DVDs to stretch the body and move into a state of calmness followed by Awareness Meditation. Meditation harmonises the body, brings stillness and connects the soul to meaning. All welcome to join us for one or both of these workshops.

– Mondays, Tai Chi: 2pm-2.20pm; Awareness Meditation: 2.30pm-3.30pm (excluding public and school holidays) at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. Gold coin donation welcome. Bookings: Jo/Tayla, 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

English for Daily Life

Bakhtar Community Organisation is starting basic English language and cultural integration classes in July. Led by an experienced tutor, ‘English For Daily Life’ will focus on the needs of refugees in a communicative environment.

Details: bakhtar.aidaform.com/free-course-registration-form or 9703 2555.

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or

chuentat@hotmail.com

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801