Interfaith brings kindness

by Roz Blades AM of the Jewish faith

Aren’t Messages of Hope terrific?

I read them all in the Dandenong Star Journal every week and get something from every different faith.

And it is most gratifying to see and hear from residents in ours and other cities that they are read, understood, and well received.

When I was a child growing up in North London, there was very little understanding of faith.

Indeed, many people were just trying to survive, with no hope for the future.

I remember saying to the Rabbi “if they understood us, they wouldn’t dislike us”.

It took many years later and into my adulthood that we moved 14,000 miles from where we were born and grew up and came to what would be the most multicultural city in Australia.

And the Interfaith Network, where there is understanding, education, kindness, and tolerance.

I particularly love the Interfaith Network tours and have been on many over the years, further enhancing my own learning experiences.

It is very rewarding to be able to share the cultures and practices of each faith with schools and community groups, enlarging and enhancing their knowledge.

I used to look forward to Sukkot whose date does not commemorate a historic event.

It is referred to as the Harvest Festival.

In Israel, crops grow in the winter and are ready for harvest in the late spring.

Some of them remain out in the field to dry for a few months and are only ready for harvest in the autumn.

Chag HaAsif is a time to express appreciation for this bounty.

The name Chag HaSukkot commemorates the temporary dwellings made to shelter our ancestors on their way out of Egypt, shielding them from the desert sun. Following the seven days of Sukkot, there is the happy holiday of Shemini Atzeret.

The second day is known as Simchat Torah and this joyous milestone is marked with dancing, candle lighting, festive meals night and day.

If you live in Israel, this is compacted into one very busy and heady 24-hour period.

I am continually hopeful that the Interfaith Network of Greater Dandenong will continue to provide, through its actions, hope for the future.

Enquiries about the Interfaith Network: executive@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.