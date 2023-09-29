Looking Back

100 years ago

4 October 1923

News and Notes

Reduction in Postal Rates

The reduction in postal rates for letters from 2d to 1½d came into operation on Monday last, and will probably be duly appreciated by the over-taxed public. Seeing that the Postal department’s profits for the three months ending September 30 last exceeded the estimate by nearly £100,000, it is about time a reduction was made in the exorbitant postal charges.

50 years ago

3 October 1973

Can City Afford a New Market

Misgivings about Council’s financial responsibilities connected with the re-siting and updating of the produce market at Dandenong have been expressed by Cr Keith Miller. Though Council will pursue detailed costing and planning of a single-storey structure for the corner of King and Cleeland Street (estimated at $600,000), Cr Miller argues that there are many ramifications to be taken into consideration. The existing market, established in 1864 (present covering added in 1927) houses 387 stalls inside and 176 in the yard area. Figures compiled by Cr Warren Titcher suggested that the new market could be self-supporting on a one-day operation.

20 years ago

6 October 2003

Reunion with saviours

Bali bomb victims Dale Atkin of Hallam and Travis Barton of Endeavour Hills will spend the first anniversary of the tragedy in Perth with a couple who helped them survive. They will meet Alan and Lis Wood for the first time since they arrived home after the terrorist attacks. The couple who were holidaying in Bali, rushed to the overcrowded and under resourced hospital to help victims of the blast. Dale, who suffered burns on his back, arms and legs, said the couple helped him survive the ordeal. “They made sure the drip was working, kept in contact with my family and friends with news of how I was going and kept me cool in the stifling conditions.”

5 years ago

1 October 2018

Richo brings Grand Final fever to a nightmare day

AFL superstar and commentator Matthew Richardson perhaps faces the ultimate nightmare for a Tiger fan on Grand Final Day. A week after Collingwood knocked out Richmond from the premiership race, Richardson is booked for a Grand Final Day Breakfast hosted by the Magpies. If only he knew beforehand. The man known as Richo shared grand tales and Grand Final predictions at a Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce Charity Lunch on 26 September. He graciously posed for photos and signed books, footballs and programs for a packed Southern Golf Club function room in Keysborough.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society