Angels’ match in heaven

Charity group Cancer Support Angels will partner with From Picture to Page Papercraft at a fundraiser at Sandown Raceway.

In its fourth year, the support group has collected donations in order to help families affected by cancer, with the Angels Day Christmas Fundraiser providing some breathing room and financial relief at this challenging time of the year.

Jodie Hills, the Angels’ founder, says that the fundraiser has a unique aspect.

“We are calling for gift cards from the major retail outlets, so get those loyalty points working and turn them into gift cards to bring a smile to the faces of families in need.”

Each year the fundraiser supports 30 families with the $16,000 raised.

Melbourne’s Sandown Raceway is this year’s venue, with passionate crafters being encouraged to bring their donations as they attend the From Picture to Page Papercraft Show in October.

The expo, which runs for three days, includes various activities such as card making, scrapbooking, art journaling and a range of other crafts seeing stalls with more than 30 specialty retailers from across the country.

Michelle Brown, From Picture to Page’s creative director says that “extending our crafting to help this wonderful charity is an important part of our community”.

“The fantastic thing about paper crafting is that it brings together so many people from different walks of life, and these days, all of us know someone who has been affected by cancer.

“This is a small way we can give back to our community.”

From Picture to Page and Beyond Papercraft Show will be held at the Sandown Raceway from Friday, October 13 to Sunday, October 15. Entry is $18, with multi-day passes available, and admission is free for spouses and children under 16.