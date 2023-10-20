Best of Noble Park on show

The best homegrown talent from young and old was on proud display at the 18th annual Noble Park Community Centre Art Show.

Coordinator Shelly Kemp said she was “proud to watch the show grow and serve the community for 18 years”.

Imaginations ran wild with the first prize entry – the surreal desert-set Statistical Tension by artist Adrian Olguin.

Other winners included Alexandra Rojas with a portrait of Judy Garland as Dorothy from Wizard of Oz, Leon Waldhuter’s take on the Mona Lisa and Merran Berry with a kaleidoscopic photograph ‘Rainbow Wings’.

Also in the prizes were Evelyn Wilson, Laila Tabassum, Cath Temple, Miriam Abdullah, Helen Harrington-Johnson and classical guitarist Alejandro Aguanta who won best pencil drawing and provided ambient music at the event.

In the school sections, Noble Park Secondary College took out the overall display award.

Nathanael Hingley’s portrait of singer Nick Cave and Talya Zhang’s rainbow parrot work drew first prizes.

Talya, a five-year-old primary school student, also took out the popular vote.

Long-serving organizer Heather Duggan stepped down after this year’s show after being one of the mainstays.

The art show was on 18-20 October.