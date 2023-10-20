Hallam man charged with alleged drug trafficking

A Hallam man has been charged with drug trafficking after a police raid on 19 October.

Illicit Firearms Squad detectives say they seized methylamphetamine, dried cannabis, cannabis plants, cannabis seedlings and a quantity of cash from the home in Albert Road.

A 28-year-old Hallam man was charged with trafficking methylamphetamine, trafficking cannabis, cultivating cannabis and possessing proceeds of crime.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 4 March.

A 33-year-old Cranbourne woman was also arrested at the address.

She was interviewed for possessing methylamphetamine and is expected to be charged on summons.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Detective Inspector Julie Macdonald, of the Illicit Firearms Squad, said police were dedicated to disrupting drug traffickers who “profit from causing harm within the community by preying on vulnerable people with drug addictions”.

“Drug trafficking impacts us all – whether it be through drug driving, drug-fuelled assaults, drug-fuelled family violence or heightened risk-taking.

“The effects of this can be devastating and tragic.

“The repercussions of becoming involved in trafficking illicit drugs are life altering, with the maximum punishment life imprisonment.”