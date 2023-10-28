Looking Back

100 years ago

1 November 1923

Helpful hints in the home

A Good Cold Cure – Pour half a pint of really boiling milk onto a heaped teaspoon of powdered cinnamon, sweeten to taste and stir well. Sip this in bed as hot as possible and your cold will be cured.

For Cleaning Furniture – If a little petrol is used on the cloth with the furniture cream a lasting and wonderful polish which does not finger mark is the result.

To Clean a Straw Hat – Get from the Chemist sixpenny worth of hydrogen peroxide and pour in a saucer with an equal amount of water. Brush the hat all over and hang out to dry. This will bleach a white hat, clean a grey straw, and will not damage the straw.

50 years ago

31 October 1973

Holden goes silver for anniversary

GMH is producing a limited number of extensively optioned silver anniversary Holden Premiers to commemorate the 25 years since production of the first Holden at Fisherman’s Bend on November 29 1948. The silver anniversary model went on sale on Monday. GMH, Director of Sales Mr J G Bagshaw, said Holden had played a major role in “putting Australia on wheels” in its 28-year history. “To the end of September this year, almost 2,900,000 Holden and Toranas had been built.” Only 1500 of this special anniversary model have been built, it is distinguished by silver paintwork and an ash vinyl roof, with a silver anniversary badge on the rear panels and steering wheel hub.

20 years ago

27 October 2003

A last ‘Hurrah’ for old town hall

Companies are storming the Dandenong Hall bell tower to sponsor the Last Hurrah Ball in December. The last Hurrah will be the chance for people to remember the good times they had at the hall that’s fondly known as the ‘Grand Old Lady’ and which will undergo a planned multi-million-dollar council redevelopment. Grant Smyth, general manager of Fibreglass Transport Equipment, and is sponsor of the ball, said the hall was the image people most associated with Dandenong. ANZ regional chief executive officer Margaret Moe said sponsoring the event was a way of becoming involved in the local community and supporting a good cause.

5 years ago

29 October 2018

Racing looks to future

Sandown Racecourse’s future redevelopment is being discussed by the owner and Greater Dandenong Council. Both have stated there’s not yet been a formal application to rezone the famous venue that is home to horse track meets, Supercars racing and a variety of festivals and events. But plans are believed to have been drawn up for a mix of high-rise apartments, town houses, homes, a medical centre and shops on the site. The owner Melbourne Racing Club stated it had presented concept plans and technical information for the “future opportunity” but no final decision had been made. According to council reports, councillors were given an update briefing on the “redevelopment” on 3 September.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society