Looking Back

100 years ago

8 November 1923

Gladstone Estate

Attention is drawn to the sale of the Gladstone Estate, which is to be sold by public auction on Saturday 24 November. This estate, which has been subdivided into 21 very large building blocks, each containing about 1½ acres, is situated on Gladstone Road, and within 10 minutes of Dandenong High School, and within easy walking distance of the Post Office and railway station. All the conveniences of electric light, abundant water supply, and telephone is now available. The estate is on a rise, commanding a magnificent view of the Dandenong Ranges and surrounding hills.

50 years ago

1 November 1973

TV Goldrush Drama Here!

A television drama series depicting life on the gold fields in the 1880’s will be filmed on location in Dandenong. A replica of a gold-field settlement capable of housing 1000 miners, complete with tents and creeks will be constructed on an area of land near the Churchill National Park. ABC Publicity Officer, Mr John Hannigan, told the Journal the series, entitled RUSH was a periodical drama, set in 1852 depicting everyday life on the gold-fields. Mr Hannigan said: “Depending on the success of the series, we may possible film a second series in colour. The hour-long episodes in the series will be no means be glamorous.” Although the stories will be fictional, the basis for the scripts have been taken from real life happenings. The executive producer of RUSH said: “Sections of the country and some of the bush location around the city are ideal for a gold mining settlement.’

20 years ago

3 November 2003

Tributes honour ‘Mr Dandenong’

Obituary

Maurice George Jarvis 1917-2003

Over the years, Mr Jarvis who died aged 85 last week, had a number of honours bestowed upon him including in 1977, an MBE. He was Dandenong’s Citizen of the Year in 1982, Freeman of the City in 1992, and was made a Living Treasure along with his wife Gwen in 2000. When he was interviewed as a living treasure in October 2000, he said: “The trouble is I love this place…….” That, perhaps; was an understatement. His whole life revolved around his family, helping others, and Dandenong. Mr Jarvis was loved and admired for his dedication to the intellectually disabled at Wallara Australia, Dandenong, and his care and concern for the sick, the lonely and frail aged. In 1955 he became a city councillor serving until 1992. He was mayor in 1959-60, 64-65 and 75-76.

5 years ago

5 November 2018

Our worst bottlenecks

You’ve nominated roads in our congestion poll, you’ve voted and the results are close – the South Gippsland highway is the worst congested road in the City of Greater Dandenong. But it’s by no means the only one, with the next worst congested Heatherton Road and the Princes Highway receiving strong nominations, and Pound Road, Hallam Road and Abbotts Road receiving dishonourable mentions. The poll result is the latest weapon in our campaign to highlight the state of congested South East roads in the lead up to the State Election on 24 November.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society