Flow of humanity

by Roz Blades of Jewish faith
Water is a constant
Rivers are calm when they ebb and flow
Waterfalls, streams, oceans spread over the earth
Touching the banks
Creating forests
Growing the trees and undergrowth that feeds
Wildlife so that conservation continues
Water finds a way through from the baby grass to the parent trees
Nourishing the gem of knowledge
Flowing into stagnant water through nature’s laws and evolution
Water will find a way through difficult terrain
Continuously flowing on unheeded and unended
The flow of the river is an endless ride
Providing hope with clean water to many eons away
Creating waterfalls and the great glades of the world
There is no journey’s end
As part of the life of the river as it flows into the great oceans
Brimming with life
Linking us with places of the world
Bringing life like a jeweled light
It is feeling the life and seeing the sun
Because as water flows and finds a way –
It makes us remember that we are all PART OF ONE and that as we flow together
And as so much as the water does
The generosity of spirit and humanity also needs to find a way.
Roz Blades AM
