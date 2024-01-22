Looking Back

100 years ago

17 January 1924

Nothing Doing!

The Dandenong Police Court presented an unusually calm and peaceful appearance on Monday morning last. The Bench was occupied by six Justices, ready to bring their justice, and wisdom to bear on any charge from the common “drunk” to the cold-blooded murderer, but neither of these were forthcoming, and our energetic inspector (Mr Geo Clarks) could not even fill the breach with a “stray cow” case. As a matter of fact, there was not a case listed and the court was formally opened and closed again within a few minutes.

50 years ago

22 January 1974

Pickers Wanted

Labor is urgently required for seasonal harvest work in the Murray Valley area of Victoria. About 5000 pickers are required for the grape harvest which begins in Sunraysia in February. Several thousand pickers are also required to harvest pears and peaches in the Shepparton and Cobram districts, tobacco at Myrtleford and tomatoes at Shepparton and Swan Hill. Within Victoria, free return travel will be available to all pickers travelling to Mildura, Robinvale or Nyah West. Those travelling by car may expect to receive a contribution towards petrol costs. Each of the grants will be given after three weeks satisfactory work.

20 years ago

19 January 2004

Springvale over the moon

In perfect weather close to 100,000 people turned out yesterday for the exactment of Springvale’s Lunar New Year Festival. The extravaganza, organised by the Springvale Asia Business Association, celebrated the Year of the Monkey. Performances went to 9pm and proceeds will help disabled youth. People from all cultures joined to help our strong and passionate Asian community celebrate in style. In the thick of the action the Springvale Asian business Association’s Visa Nathan said “This is shaping up bigger than last year and it’s a wonderful environment to be part of”.

5 years ago

21 January 2019

Rich tribute to historic lane

Artist Brett Ashby has brightened a grey Dandenong laneway as part of the transformed temporary public art program. Boyd Lane’s walls were brought to life with deftly painted keywords and coloured blocks on the walls, doorways and pavement. It enlivens a thoroughfare for more than 1000 pedestrians a day between Palm Plaza and Lonsdale Street. He took inspiration from the areas’ rich commercial history, including the Boyd family-owned Gippsland Hardware Company next to the lane. The mural includes the ‘Golden Mile’s slogan, harking back to Lonsdale street’s boom days.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society