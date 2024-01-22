Council CEO suffers tragic loss

Greater Dandenong Council chief executive Jacqui Weatherill has taken leave after the tragic, sudden death of her husband.

Renowned sports administrator Simon Weatherill, 67, died while competing in the Portsea Swim Classic on Saturday 20 January.

Greater Dandenong mayor Lana Formoso stated that the council was “shocked by this sad news”.

“Sadly, Council can confirm reports of the tragic passing of Simon Weatherill, beloved husband of our CEO, Jacqui Weatherill.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Ms Weatherill and her family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Community strengthening executive director Peta Gillies will act as the council’s chief executive while Ms Weatherill is on leave, Cr Formoso stated.

Mr Weatherill, a former CEO of Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre and State Sport Centres Trust, has been described as a “passionate” and “regular bayside” swimmer and competitor.

“He continued to mentor and coach within sports industry and broader sectors,” a family statement to the Herald Sun said.

“Swimming was very much a passion throughout his professional and personal life.”