Looking Back

100 years ago

14 February 1924

Value of Electricity

Because the electric light is cool in comparison with lamps or gas, the idea of using it as a heating agent is unfamiliar to many. This form of energy can, however, be converted into heat very easily, and, as no combustion takes place, it becomes possible to use it in any situation, and apply it very directly to the object or material which it is desired to warm. Familiar examples of electric heating “on the spot” are found in the electric flat iron, the kettle and many small utensils for warming food and liquids. These can generally be connected to any lighting fixtures and offer the handiest and safest means of securing moderate amounts of heat cleanly and quickly which has ever been made available.

50 years ago

14 February 1974

Railways to extent?

The Victorian Railway is considering extending the Melbourne electric train service through Dandenong to Pakenham. The Railway’s general manager Mr E P Rogan said the service could begin early next year if the railways were convinced there would be sufficient patronage and if enough electric trains were available. About 5000 households between Hallam and Pakenham are being asked to fill in questionnaires to give the railways some sort of indication of the service needed. There are only six trains running daily from Pakenham to Melbourne. To Melbourne there are three early morning trains then there are no trains between 10.07am and 4.52pm a gap of almost seven hours.

20 years ago

9 February 2004

Vote split in battle for mayor

Bitter divisions within Greater Dandenong’s Labor ranks could foil the plans of a key powerbase to deliver the City’s Mayoralty to rookie councillor Clare O’Neil. Despite serving the city for less than a year, some sources say Cr O’Neil, with strong backing form Lyndhurst MP Tim Holding, is a “shoo in” on March 17 to replace Kevin Walsh. Labor councillors Maria Sampey and Paul Donovan have indicated support for long-term Liberal councillor John Kelly, while Cr Roz Blades, also an ALP Member, has not ruled out backing him. Of the 11 councillors it is believed Cr O’Neil already has the backing of councillors Walsh, Naim Melhem, Angela Long, and Peter Brown. “She only needs one more vote…but there’s a few undecided and fed-up with factional games,” one councillor said.

5 years ago

11 February 2019

Battered by the storm

A big clean up was undertaken after wild storms lashed across Greater Dandenong bringing down trees and cutting off power to homes on Wednesday evening 30 January. After a sweltering hot day, a “mini tornado” sparked dozens of calls for help with the Dandenong SES responding to 33 jobs from 5pm. From 5.30pm onwards SES unit was kept busy assisting residents with trees on cars, trees on houses and garages and trees on roads. The Bureau of Meteorology said wind gusts ranged between 90km/h to 100km/h.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society