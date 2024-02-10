Rare Liberal MP remembered

Eumemmerring Province ex-MP Ron Wells has been remembered in State Parliament last week.

Dr Wells, who served in the upper house seat as its first ever Liberal MP from 1992-’99, died on 2 January.

Nepean MP Sam Groth paid tribute to Dr Wells, also a veterinary medical researcher and university teacher as well as Dromana MP from 1985-’92.

“Dr Wells was thought well of by his parliamentary colleagues, and he was known for his attention to examining the details of legislation in the interests of his constituents.

“They described him as a calm, intelligent and a dedicated local member.”

Mr Groth read from Dr Wells’ maiden speech to Parliament in 1985.

“Time is short. The next decade will show whether we Victorians have the common sense, the wit and the wisdom to really grasp these two great truths and commit ourselves to them: sell more product; educate every Victorian.”

Dr Wells visited Dandenong Market with Star Journal in 2015, marvelling at its reconstruction, its comfort and array of foods and cultures.

“Dandenong is a wonderful place,” he said. “It’s looking bigger and better now.”

He said he always knew Dandenong was much more important than its size indicated.

“It is like a miniature Australia. When I was elected to Eumemmerring, I said: as Eumemmerring goes, so Australia will go.”

“In a growing society there are huge welfare needs that are difficult to meet.

“It’s always about economic management. You’ve got to have people who understand the economy in charge.”