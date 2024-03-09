Looking Back

100 years ago

13 March 1924

The Bridge Hotel

Having been recently renovated throughout, the Bridge Hotel Dandenong is now one of the most up to date and convenient hotel outside of Melbourne, and Mr and Mrs Dean are to be complimented on their enterprise. The old front portion of the hotel has been replaced by a striking and effective design in concrete and tiles, and large handsome leadlights give a fine lighting effect within. The bar has been enlarged and refitted, and now covers a floor space of about 38 square feet. The walls have ben tastefully decorated with neat panels and all the renovations are on an equally elaborate scale. A new dining room has been provided and all the bedrooms upstairs renovated throughout and two bathrooms with hot and cold water laid on. Altogether there are about 16 bedrooms available, with parlours and the comfort required in a first-class hotel. The view from the balcony of the Bridge hotel is a splendid one.

Note: The Bridge Hotel is now Old Dandy Inn.

50 years ago

12 March 1974

Parents to close school

Parents of children attending Cranbourne South Primary School will close the school unless the Education Department improves toilet facilities. The school committee decided this at a general meeting last Wednesday night. School committee vice-president Mr Ian Colquhoun said: “Raw sewage is flowing through the school grounds because the septic tank system is totally inadequate.” There are two toilets for 72 boys and three toilets for 67 girls and female staff. Mr John May, a licensed plumber, inspected the system recently and said if the system was under the jurisdiction of the Shire Council it would be condemned.

20 years ago

8 March 2004

Crime dips but drugs, assault up

Police figures show that Greater Dandenong’s overall crime rate is down, but assaults and drug possession are up. The latest Victorian Police figures for region 5 (southeast) which includes Dandenong is found that the crime rate for 2002-03 was down 24 per cent from previous year. In other crimes, property damage, burglary and notable drug offences also recorded lower figures, averaging a 21.1 per cent drop. However, some offences including assault and drug possession had risen markedly up by almost 11 per cent and 9 per cent respectively.

5 years ago

11 March 2019

Jail for ham fisted armed robber as weapons left behind

Two would be armed robbers left behind their weapons and apparel as they fled their botched attempted crime in Dandenong North, the County Court of Victoria has heard. Nicholas James Cheaib 31, had enlisted a co-offender Mehmet Mehmet to lay in wait with him near the corner of Fillmore Road and Gatley Court early on 22 February 2018. Their target was a male believed to have $15,000 at the time. They waited for him to start to drive from his property. At 6.10am Mehmet approached behind the victim as he locked his front gate. He pushed an imitation shotgun into his ribs and told him “Don’t move, Don’t move”. Beforhand, Mehmet had been told that his partner in crime would then take the lead. But instead Cheaib fled north to Hill Court, discarding his machete, gloves and jumper and jumped over a back fence. Meanwhile, the victim and Mehmet exchanged punches , Mehmet fled in a rental getaway car leaving behind his imitation gun, his wallet with ID, a glove, a shoe and sock.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society