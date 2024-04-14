High aims for cancer fundraiser

An annual cycling fundraiser at Sandown Racecourse is aiming unashamedly below-the-belt.

The Below the Belt Pedalthon riders will propel themselves around the iconic circuit on Sunday 21 April, raising potentially $100,000 for clinical trials research for cancers – testicular, penile, prostate, bladder and kidney.

These ‘below the belt’ or urogenital cancers make up one in five cancers in Australia.

The fundraiser was founded by then-25-year-old Simon Clarke in 2013 after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

A physically fit university student, Clarke says he was completely unprepared for his diagnosis.

Since staging the Sydney and Melbourne pedalthons, more than $2 million have been raised for Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP).

Grants of up to $50,000 have been provided to 36 ANZUP members to develop clinical trials.

Registrations are still open for the Pedalthon for individuals or teams of up to four riders. Prizes are up for grabs.

Below the Belt Pedalthon is on Sunday April 21 8am-2pm at Sandown Racecourse. Details: belowthebelt.org.au/event/melbourne-pedalthon-2024/home