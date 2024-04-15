Pair charged over violent armed robbery

A man and a woman have been charged after a victim was hospitalized due to an alleged violent robbery in Dandenong.

A male victim was walking along Scott Street about 5.30am on Friday 12 April when a shot was fired from a vehicle, two people exited the car and assaulted him.

The 32-year-old man had several possessions stolen from him, police say.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 30-year-old Burwood man was charged with armed robbery, being a prohibited person with a firearm, prohibited person using a firearm, intentionally causing serious injury and recklessly causing serious injury.

A 29-year-old Burwood woman was charged with armed robbery, intentionally causing serious injury and recklessly causing serious injury.

They were expected to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 13 April.

Police are investigating.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au