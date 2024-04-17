Three days of feast and festival

Hundreds packed out the Wat Buddharangsi temple at Springvale South for Khmer New Year celebrations on 12-14 April.

The traditional harvest celebration staged by the temple, Cambodian Buddhist Monk Council of Australia and New Zealand (CABMCANZ) and Cambodian Buddhist Association of Victoria (CBAV) included feasts, music, dance and prayers over three days and nights.

“The Khmer New Year celebration is a happy gathering for feasting and renewal, showing respect to elders and to pay each other visits,” spokesperson Thayhorn Yim said.

“The KNY is deeply entwined with Buddhist customs.

“It serves as a sacred occasion for Cambodians to reunite with family, friends and their entire community.”