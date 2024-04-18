MacDonald catches eye for Pies

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Rowville gun Cooper MacDonald and Beaconsfield teenager Kade De La Rue both made their VFL club debuts in separate one-point wins on the weekend.

MacDonald, who crossed to Collingwood from Casey where he played one VFL game, intercepted magnificently in the first half against Carlton and distributed cleanly out of defence, finishing with 19 disposals.

The Magpies recorded a one-point win over Carlton, whose team contained Noble Park hybrid forward Bailey Lambert, who kicked three goals.

Clean half-forward De La Rue was playing his first game at the level and accumulated 15 disposals and a team-high eight marks as North Melbourne held off an inaccurate Brisbane 124 76 to 9.21 75.

Doveton’s Deakyn Smith and Rowville’s Lachie Wynd were also in action, racking up 13 disposals and seven disposals respectively.

Elsewhere, Box Hill skipper Cal Porter (Officer) got dirty in the clinches for the Hawks, laying a whopping 15 tackles in a tough 43-point loss.

At Williamstown, Riley Collier-Dawkins (Springvale Districts) continued his strong form in the midfield with 22 disposals and five clearance; Jack Toner (Narre Warren) was strong with eight clearances; while Corey Ellison (Cranbourne) laid five tackles.

Tarkyn O’Leary (Noble Park) had 10 disposals in Sandringham’s loss to GWS; Liam Coghlan (Rowville) finished with 12 disposals for North Melbourne; Wal Wuol (Berwick) got seven disposals for Northern Bullants.