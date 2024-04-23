MasterChef star visits Bunjil

By Emma Xerri

In the 15 years since she first graced our screens in MasterChef, season one winner Julie Goodwin has become a beloved name throughout the country, donning many hats from radio host to Today presenter, contestant on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! and, of course, cookbook author.

Now, Julie Goodwin is bearing all in her memoir ‘Your Time Starts Now’ and making a stop at Bunjil Place in her national book tour, after the support during her return to MasterChef in 2022 inspired her to speak out about her history with mental health more explicitly.

“When I first came out publicly about those struggles – once when I gave up the radio, and again on MasterChef series 14 – the response was quite humbling and informative,” she said.

“There were a lot of people who were thankful for me speaking about it, and who said that me being open helped them to speak about their struggles.

“I’m always looking for purpose in things that happen, and while it was a really crappy thing that happened, if the purpose was to give a voice to these issues, then that’s what I’ll do.”

While the experience of writing the memoir may not have necessarily been a cathartic one for Julie – “the jury’s out on that,” she laughed – it was an experience coloured by many confronting and oftentimes difficult lessons, and one she is now happy to be finished with.

“It certainly brought a few things to light that I could have gone the rest of my life without examining, so I’m not sure if catharsis is the right term just yet,” she said.

“At the moment, I’m just so proud I got the book done.

“It took a year to write, and that included big stretches of time writing, but also long stretches to stop and heal before I could go again. But I’m glad that it’s done and I’m so glad that it’s honest.

“I don’t see the point in writing half a story, so I thought I would just put it all out there.

“It was very hard to write down some of those most painful and shameful and hurtful things. But I’ve also written with a lot of honesty about the great things.

“And I’ve learned things I never knew I needed to learn, about the human condition and compassion for other people, but also compassion for yourself.”

And this self love is something Julie is excited to be working into her new self-driven lifestyle, one she credits, in part, to her MasterChef return.

“I was very unsure about going back,” she said.

“I outline in the book that I was only three weeks out of a stay in hospital when I got the phone call asking me to go back on, so it seemed like a very silly idea on the surface. But something felt right about it, so I thought I would prepare and just see what happens.

“And I will never stop being grateful that I did that, it was a big turning point for me.

“I had lost the joy in cooking, and most everything, for a while, but preparing to return to MasterChef brought it back for me, and now it’s back to being a real staple in my life.

“It continues to be my love language and it’s why the book is peppered with a few recipes.

“And now my days look great, they look like whatever I choose them to look like.

“One of my biggest lessons learned is that I get to make choices, and some of them – like leaving the radio show or closing my cooking school – are very hard choices, but making those choices has opened the door to other things.

“So now I’m on a book tour, I do cooking demos and food shows, I play with my granddaughter, and I’ve taken up painting.

“I’m doing things that make me happy, as well as things that provide me with a living.

“There’s a lot more balance and a lot more to look forward to.”

With the release of her book and the commencement of her book tour set to take place on Tuesday 23 April, Julie is overcome with a wealth of emotions, many of which are unlikely to hit until her first signing begins.

But, hoping to connect with her fans, and cultivate an safe environment and supportive environment, Julie is looking forward to the tour and the release of her book, hopeful that, above all else, she can provide a source of comfort and solidarity.

“I’m a bit nervous about the tour, because obviously I’m talking about some really personal stuff, but at the same time I’m excited.

“It’s a real privilege to be in this position where I have a voice and agency, and I’m very aware of that.

“And these kinds of events where I’m face to face with people are the least nerve wracking. You get to have good chats with people, and it’s interactive, which is what I love.

“I hope that if there’s anyone who can relate to the things I talk about, that they can find a fellow human who is going through something similar, and maybe some pathways forward.

“The only reason to do this is in the hope that it might reach someone who needs it, and that it might touch somebody who has experienced something similar and doesn’t know what to do with it.

“Or that it might inspire someone who can see some of the symptoms of an impending breakdown to seek help.”

In between her painting and time spent with loved ones, Julie has also been hard at work in the dance studio, set to return to screens on Dancing with the Stars later this year, before a much needed holiday with friends.

But with her newfound sense of control, Julie is living up to the message of her book’s title, relishing in choosing to spend her time doing things that bring her joy.

“Life is a moveable feast,” she added.

“It’s an adventure, and I never quite know what’s around the corner.”

And for Julie, that’s nothing short of exciting.

‘Your Time is Now’ is on sale now, and fans can attend Julie’s event at the Bunjil Place Library on Wednesday 8 May at 7pm.

This is a free event, but bookings are essential via events.connectedlibraries.org.au/event?id=61009

Book sales and signings will be available on the night.