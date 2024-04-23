Man charged over alleged Endeavour Hills crophouse

Police seized more than 300 plants in a raid on an alleged crop house in Endeavour Hills on 17 April.

Divisional Response Unit police say the alleged cannabis plants were part of a “significant” setup at Presley Place.

A 51-year-old Endeavour Hills man was arrested and charged with drug related offences and theft of electricity.

The man is further alleged to be unlawfully in Australia and immigration authorities are investigating the matter.

He appeared at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody.

The following day, the response team raided a premises in Ephcris Court Endeavour Hills.

A 34-year-old Endeavour Hills man was arrested after police allegedly located what is believed to be cannabis, imitation firearms, cocaine and a quantity of Australian currency.

He was charged with drug related offences, possess imitation firearms and possess proceeds of crime.

He was bailed to appear at the Dandenong Magistrates’ Court later in the year.