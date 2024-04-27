Looking Back

100 years ago

May 1 1924

ANZAC Day

I notice that a writer in the ”Argus” describes the celebration of ANZAC Day on Friday last as a “pieball celebration”. So far as Dandenong was concerned, it was nothing short of a farce, and a strong argument in favor of the celebration being held on the nearest Sunday to 25th April. At Dandenong, the only people fortunate enough to join the public holiday and participate in the commemoration service if they desired to do so, were civil servants, Shire office officials, and school children. So far as the rest of the community was concerned, a notice may as well have been posted up – “Business as usual”. It was truly a farce in this respect. The writer of the letter referred to says: “My opinion as a returned soldier, is that the Sunday observance would certainly provide the most fitting opportunity for a day of remembrance and gratitude”. And there are thousands who will agree with him. It is to be hoped that there will be no grumbling about the date of the celebration of ANZAC Day next year and that it will be held on a Sunday, when all classes can join in instead of a small minority who are able to participate in the privilege of a public holiday.

50 years ago

30 April 1974

2000 NEW TREES SOON

Dandenong Council will supply 2000 new trees in city streets this year as part of its beautification and shade scheme. Some of the trees will be replacements, but 1211 will be new plantings. Twelve different species of native trees are proposed and these have been found to be best suited to Dandenong soil. In 1973, 1548 trees were planted by council in our streets bringing the total in the past 23 years to 28,072 trees. Reporting to the council last week, the City Engineer, Mr Gordan Wright, said the drought in the first three months of 1974 had repercussions.

20 years ago

1 March 2004

Thirty-six dragsters lose their licenses.

Thirty -six drivers will have their licenses suspended after an intensive night-time blitz on Dandenong roads by police committed to “eradicating” illegal drag racing. Dandenong police traffic management unit launched Operation Sourer, a “no tolerance” clampdown in the vicinity of known drag racing hot spots. In the first week, 156 traffic offenses were detected, including 90 speeding with 36 loss of licence penalty notices issued. “It’s quite ironic that the worst speeding was near Springvale Necropolis because that’s where they may have ended up if not detected by police.”

5 years ago

29 April 2019

House prices down, council rates up

Greater Dandenong household rates will rise on average, by the State Government’s rate-cap of 2.5 per cent, according to council’s draft budget. For residents, the median rates and waste charge will be $1406 – up by $32.90. The rise comes while median house prices fell by 5.5 per cent. The budget’s $69 million capital works program devotes $22 million towards finishing the Springvale library and community hub by mid-2020.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society