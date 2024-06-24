Springing into sports

Too much sport was not enough at Springers Leisure Centre, Keysborough on Sunday 23 June.

Kids tried their hand at an array of activities such as cricket, pickleball, AFL football, basketball, soccer, karate, healthy eating, gardening and step aerobics on the Active and Healthy Families Day.

The event is part of Greater Dandenong’s Make Your Move strategy, which aims to boost its residents’ physical activity levels.

According to official Indicators of Health and Wellbeing, Greater Dandenong residents triple Greater Melbourne’s levels of sedentary activity.