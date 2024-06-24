Four boys arrested after cross-city car chase

Four boys from the South East have been arrested after a car was followed by police across Melbourne.

Police say they were alerted an attempted car theft in Essendon about 1.30am on Monday 24 June.

A vehicle seen at the scene was later spotted by police in Albert Street, Preston about 1.45am.

After speeding away from police, the car was followed by the Air Wing to Norman Luth Reserve off Heritage Drive, Springvale.

One of the youths got out to try to get in a nearby vehicle. He was chased down by police and arrested.

The Air Wing continued to follow the original vehicle, which drove up and down Monash Freeway several times before exiting onto main roads.

Police successfully deployed vehicle-immobilising devices on Springvale Road about 2.45am.

The car was brought to a halt in Brandon Park, where three boys were arrested.

Police were questioning a 15-year-old from Dandenong North, 13-year-olds from Noble Park and Springvale, and a 14-year-old from Hampton Park.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au