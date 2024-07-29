Cheering 96 years for Our Don

With a proud legion of family and friends, Noble Park legend Captain Donald Bergman OAM celebrated his 96th birthday this month.

The popular ex-Commando was feted at a gathering on Saturday 20 July at Noble Park RSL, where he has been more than a familiar smiling face.

At the RSL sub-branch, he’s left a lasting mark with his self-made tables embossed in military medals and memorabilia.

Also on display are his hand-carvings of the Shrine of Remembrance and the Menin Gates. They are made from a fallen Lone Pine sourced from Gallipoli.

At his birthday was a display of his awards, recognitions and photo memorabilia, including a picture with former PM Scott Morrison at the Shrine of Remembrance, Melbourne.

Bergman has served in the Air Training Corp part of the RAAF Reserve in World War II and as a Vietnam veteran.

Afterwards, his decades of service extended to veterans and their families led to his Medal of the Order of Australia.

He was also a march marshal at Melbourne’s Anzac Day service for more than 50 years and has been a volunteer guide at the Shrine of Remembrance.

In 1984, he was the first non-police officer awarded the Victoria Police Chief Commissioner’s Certificate for his role as a Telecom telephony specialist assisting in an operation against SP bookmakers taking illegal bets on horse-racing.