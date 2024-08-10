Noble Park Art Show entries open

Showcase your creativity at this year’s Noble Park Art Show on 18-20 October, open to all ages!

– Entries close October 7, 12pm; $8 per artwork / $5 concession / children’s art is free. Details: www.npccartshow.org/our-show/enter

Illuminating Species Survival

“Illuminating Species Survival” is an intergenerational workshop series during National Science Week 2024.

Create LED throwies and attach them to painted ladybug pebbles as you learn about the ecological importance of ladybugs. Create a ladybug for your garden, gather seeds for planting and learn about other pollinators like bees and butterflies.

– Tuesday 13 August 1pm-2:30pm and Friday 16 August 9am-10.30am; free event.

TAFE Info Day

Chisholm Institute offers certificates, diplomas and degrees at campuses throughout Melbourne’s South East. No matter what age or stage of life you are in, Chisholm has a course for you.

– Wednesday 14 August at Chisholm’s Dandenong campus, Stud Road. Attendance is free but please register at chisholm.edu.au/infodays

Pen Power online workshop

Participants will be guided by facilitator and artist Yaz Gaté to make their very own piece of art inspired by three modern day artists. Participants are invited to use their chosen pen, marker or texta to create a unique piece of art with a hidden message. Suitable for all ability levels.

– Wednesday 14 August, 7pm-8.30pm; free event. Registration required. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/pen-power-online-workshop

Dandenong Wetlands planting

Bring the family and join us at Dandenong Wetlands to plant some seedlings and help to create habit for local wildlife. Make sure you bring your own water bottle, gardening gloves and wear clothes that you won’t mind getting dirty.

– Saturday 17 August, 10am-1pm at Dandenong Wetlands, 270 Stud Road, Dandenong North. Free event, including free lunch.

Winter Awareness Art Circle – Peace

Winter is both the season and a quieter time for cultivating both peace and rejuvenation. Coming together to create and connect with like-minded people in a warm environment, and to promote self-reflection.

– Monday 19 August 10.30am–12.30pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. Join us for a cuppa at 10am; suggested donation $10. Bookings essential: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Botanical Ink Painting – STEAM Festival

Make paint from food scraps. This science experiment will focus on purple cabbage. Participants can then take their artwork home and observe the changes over time. For ages 8-12.

– Thursday 22 August, 4pm-5.30pm at Dandenong Library, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event. Registrations required. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/botanical-ink-painting-steam-festival

Our Beat and Ethiopian Pop-up Restaurant by Afro Cafe

This is a special iteration of the Drum Theatre’s Our Beat program delivered in conjunction with the exhibition HOME 24 – Olana Janfa: Too Much Drama. This session is dedicated to performers wanting to share their culture and stories. Celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and those reconnecting with their roots amidst colonialism and displacement.

– Thursday 22 August, 6pm-9pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson Streets, Dandenong. Free event. Registration required at drumticketing.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/9744

Reuse and Recycle Drop Off Day

The event gives you the opportunity to get rid of any larger unwanted household goods suitable for donating or electronic and household goods suitable for recycling. To avoid missing out, it is highly recommended for resident to attend as early as possible.

– Saturday 24 August 8am-1pm at Greaves Reserve, 20 Bennet Street, Dandenong. Free event. Details: 8571 1000 or greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/recycle-day

Come Dance with Me – Let Me Show You How

Come along and learn tips and techniques to this dancercise fitness activity. Learn it well and learn from scratch from patient instructor. Suitable and tailored for all ages. No partner necessary. Wear casual clothing, bring water bottle, closed shoes and positive attitude.

– Tuesdays from 5.30pm-6.30pm (school terms only) at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough; $10 prepaid classes / $15 casual attendance. Details: 0412 296 827 or mariepietersz@hotmail.com

HOME 24

Too Much Drama is a site-responsive project by Ethiopian-Norwegian, Naarm-based artist Olana Janfa. Combining bold images and political statements with lightness, dry humour and vivid colours and tones, the exhibition brings together old and new works by Olana, displayed across Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre and the public space.

– runs until Friday 6 September (open Tuesdays-Fridays) at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, 1-9 Walker Street, Dandenong.

Neighbourhood Watch public forum

Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch presents a safety information Q&A. Guest speaker is Senior Sergeant Chris Savage, who is Officer in Charge at Springvale police station as well as the Municipal Emergency Response Coordinator for Greater Dandenong. All residents welcome, please bring a friend.

– Wednesday 25 September, 7pm for 7.30pm start at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Light supper provided.

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ‘Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Awareness Meditation

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises body and soul, and connects to meaning.

Mondays (during school term) 2.30pm – 3.30pm (followed by a cuppa) at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong; suggested gold-coin donation. Details: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Walking Football

Walking Football 4 Health is modified soccer in a safe, family-friendly environment for participants of all ages and abilities, starting from 7 years old. No running, no contact, no tackles from behind and no kicking balls above waist height. A supportive space for those with health challenges, confidence issues, or social anxiety. Families are encouraged to play as a team or part of a team.

– Saturdays 1pm-2pm at Dandenong Soccer 5s, 29 Brindley Street, Dandenong South; $5 per person. Details: Mick Trim, 0430 163 550 or m.trim@wffa.org.au

Conversational English

Practice your English in a casual setting over a cup of tea while you meet new people in these FREE weekly sessions.

– Wednesdays 9.30am -11.30am and Thursdays 10:30am-12:30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

All Abilities Art & Craft

Discover your creative style and make meaningful social connections at our All Abilities Art & Craft classes.

– Fridays 10am-12pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Crochet

Whether you’re eager to learn how to crochet or an avid crocheter willing to share your experience, join our little group for people who love all things crochet.

– Mondays 11am-1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $20 per term. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Badminton

Join us for social sessions for players of all abilities. Ages 15+.

– Mondays 7:30pm-10pm; $5 per session at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801

Multifaith meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com