Star acts for the Spectacular

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A pair of exceptional talents are set for starring roles in next month’s Victoria State School Spectacular.

Hamsini, 12, from Dandenong Primary School, and Savannah, 13, from Lyndale Secondary College have been selected as principal dancers for the packed event at John Cain Arena.

Supported by a huge cast and crew of 3000 students, the pair have been rehearsing tirelessly – nearly every Sunday for the past seven months.

Both have blossomed under the tutelage of trained industry professionals, stepping up for their most professional show yet.

Hamsini will be debuting as the only primary school student selected as a principal dancer.

“I was so happy, I felt really proud of myself,” she says in landing the coveted role.

Dancing since she was three, she trains six hours a week in hip-hop, jazz and ballet with an eye to becoming a professional dancer.

But the Spectacular is something different for her.

“I haven’t performed for such a huge crowd before. It makes me nervous and excited at the same time.”

Savannah was also savouring the opportunity – winning her first role as a principal dancer after being one of the mass dancers last year.

Of the exhaustive audition process, she says it’s “really competitive – you really need to bring it!”

“It’s a really rare opportunity. It brings you so much confidence with the knowledge that you’re working in such a professional environment.

“You have so many professionals to work with while you get to do the thing you love.”

She’s thrived in what she labels a “loving” and “family”-like cast and crew, performing “in your face”, “jazzy”, “hip hop”, “contemporary” styles.

“It’s about having fun and partying through it.”

Starting lessons at two years old, Savannah has ascended through ballet and contemporary dance schools, competitions and a recent performance at the Australian Open.

Her goal is to keep dancing, singing and acting.

“When I was little, I just loved jumping and dancing and singing to my family.

“I love dancing. It’s who I am, it’s my passion. When I’m on stage, all the world is off my shoulders.”

The Spectacular theme of Splash features an array of music, dance, circus arts, puppetry and poetry, exploring the world of water and our place in it.

It features hit music from Eskimo Joe, Matilda the Musical, Lady Gaga, Vance Joy, Queen and Beethoven, unique poems by an emerging young poet and newly composed orchestral scores.

The two shows are at John Cain Arena on Saturday 14 September, 1pm and 6.30pm. It will be televised in December.