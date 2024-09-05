St Anthony’s feast for the senses

A feast of music and visual arts has unveiled during a whole-school exhibition at St Anthony’s Primary on 3 September.

The Wonders of Creation and Light exhibition showcased a wide array of student works and techniques such as Japanese chochin (paper lanterns) and chigiri-e (torn paper), and indigenous art from recycled and Nature-sourced materials.

Students also performed as buskers, as well as displayed three-dimensional digital block art from STEM class.

“Having both visual and performing arts together created an engaging and inspiring atmosphere for families to share,” visual arts teacher Celina said.

Year 4 student Esme thrived on the “really fun and enjoyable” event.

“I loved the busking and having my family here seeing my artwork,”