Whale of a time at Doveton Show

The South East’s affordable alternative to the Royal Melbourne Show again attracted thousands of fun-loving families at Myuna Farm on Sunday 22 September.

On a peach of a day, Doveton Show featured farm animals, thrilling rides, showbags, food trucks and live performances.

There was also an array of community stalls such as Narre Warren SES with a popular array of toy chainsaws, or a display of pygmy blue whale vertbrae.

Each year, Doveton Show is staged by volunteers as an affordable day of fun at the start of Spring school holidays.

Pictures: GARY SISSONS