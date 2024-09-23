Appeal for missing teen Ciara

Police are appealing for help to find a missing Dandenong teenager.

Ciara, 19, was last seen on Potter Street Dandenong about 10am on Sunday 22 September.

Her family and police have concerns for her safety as she lives with Down Syndrome and her disappearance is out of character, police say.

She is described as Indian appearance, about 152 centimetres with straight, black, shoulder-length hair.

Ciara was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, pants and beige ankle boots.

Police believe that she may be in the Melbourne CBD.

Any information to Dandenong police station on 9797 7444.