Teens arrested after 170km/h police-evade

Two teens have been arrested after allegedly speeding at 170km/h in a stolen ute while evading police across the South East.

Police spotted the orange Holden Colorado on Monash Freeway, Narre Warren about 1.20am on Monday 23 September.

An Air Wing unit spotted the ute being driven erratically up to 170km/h, travelling in Warragul, Narre Warren, Hampton Park, Dandenong South and Pakenham.

Police deployed tyre-deflation devices on Greens Road, Dandenong South. The vehicle was dumped in Hedley Place, Hampton Park.

The teens fled on foot and were arrested in nearby parkland.

A 15-year-old Hampton Park boy and a 16-year-old Armstrong Creek girl were taken into police custody for questioning.

The ute was allegedly stolen from a home on City Vista Circuit, Cranbourne West about 4am on Saturday 21 September.