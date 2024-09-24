News never more vital

By Paul Thomas*

On this World News Day, we are reminded of the invaluable role journalism plays in safeguarding our democracy, especially in regional and local towns across Australia. While global headlines may dominate, it’s the local stories that are the heartbeat of our communities. Public interest journalism serves not only as a watchdog but also as a bridge between the people and their local governments, businesses, and neighbours.

In regional and local towns, local newspapers are often the sole providers of information that directly impacts residents’ daily lives. From covering council meetings to reporting on issues like infrastructure development or the success of local businesses, these newspapers perform a critical function. When journalists shine a light on important issues, they empower their communities to engage, voice concerns, and demand accountability.

At Star News, we believe that public interest journalism is essential for the health of our democracy. In an age of misinformation and dwindling trust, our mission is to provide fact-based reporting that our readers can rely on. While we operate in a rapidly changing media landscape, the core values of journalism remain unchanged: truth, transparency, and a commitment to the communities we serve.

The rise of social media has fundamentally transformed how we consume information, with both positive and negative consequences. While platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok have connected us in new and powerful ways, they have also become breeding grounds for misinformation, deep fakes, and viral falsehoods. With content increasingly manipulated, from deep fake videos to entirely fabricated news stories, it has become harder for people to distinguish fact from fiction. This erosion of trust threatens the very foundation of informed communities and societies.

In contrast, local newspapers provide a crucial counterbalance to this tide of disinformation. Our journalists work tirelessly to deliver stories grounded in facts, verified by trusted sources, and shaped with balance. When you read your local newspaper, either in print or online, you can trust that the information is accurate, relevant, and serves the best interests of your community. Local newspapers are more than just sources of news; they are the defenders of truth in a noisy and often confusing media landscape.

As technology and media consumption habits continue to evolve, local journalism must adapt. However, the mission remains the same: telling stories that matter, holding the powerful to account, and keeping the public informed. Newspapers, particularly in regional and local towns, have a duty to remain trusted sources of news for the communities they serve.

In a time when misinformation and falsehoods spread rapidly, let’s make sure the truth rings louder. By supporting local journalism, we strengthen not just our media but the very fabric of our regional and local towns. Together, we can ensure that truth and integrity remain at the heart of our communities.

* Paul Thomas is the owner and managing director of the Star Journal. He has worked in newspapers all his life and is a former president and life member of Country Press Australia.