Wondrous orchids steal the show

A stunning spectrum of orchids were on display for the Dandenong and District Orchid Club’s annual show.

An incredible 59 categories of orchid from 167 entrants bedecked Paddy O’Donoghue Centre in Noble Park on the weekend of 28-29 September.

Among the 14 show champions was the City of Greater Dandenong Mayor’s choice award-winning Machu Picchu from the Masdevellia family, a magenta tri-petalled beauty grown by Vuong Dang.

Another awardee was the densely-flowering ‘Peninsula Princess’, grown by Max Buzzi.

Other highlights were eye-catching Cymbidiums, Paphiopedilums, Cattleya and native Dendrobiums.

Club secretary Christine Avery said its 60 members from across the South East collectively grew a wide variety of orchid species.

This diversity was its strength. The 32-year-old club’s growing membership withstood a general decline in orchid growing, Avery said.

“It’s a dying passion. A lot of clubs have folded.”

Some species required elaborate hothouses with fans to replicate tropical conditions. Others could be simply planted under a tree outside.

The club meets on the second Friday of the month, 7pm at Dandenong Showgrounds.