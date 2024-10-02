Driver on the run after car crash

Police are trying to locate a driver who fled after his car crashed into several cars and a building in Dandenong on Wednesday 2 October.

Emergency services were called to reports of the crash on Langhorne Street about 11.15am but no one required treatment or transport.

According to Police no one inside the building was injured.

The male driver abandoned the black Mercedes utility and fled the scene.

The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au