We Built This City

Come and see stories behind Greater Dandenong’s favourite heritage places through short videos, historic objects, photographs and oral histories from Council and local historical society collections. Opens on Wednesday 16 October.

– Wednesdays and Thursdays (excluding public holidays) until 18 May 2025 at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Friends of Red Cross

Hallam Friends of Red Cross monthly meeting. Enjoy a chat and cupper in a very friendly environment. All welcome.

– Tuesday 15 October, 10.30am-12pm at Hallam Community Learning Centre, 56 Kays Avenue Hallam. Details: Robert Read, 0455 566 570.

Seniors Festival comedy

Join talented comedian Kyleigh Langrick for “10 Things That Tell You You’re a Senior,” where we’ll explore the funny side of aging. From the everyday quirks to the big aha moments, this show highlights the humorous signs that you’re officially part of the senior club. This event is part of Seniors Festival.

– Wednesday 16 October, 6.30pm-7.30pm at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event, registrations required at trybooking.com/CUVCJ

Intergenerational Storytime with The Australian Ballet

Join a dance and storytelling workshop with your grandchild and explore the story of Wonderland, an adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s storybook hosted by The Australian Ballet Education and Outreach team. Suitable for children aged 3-5 and their grandparents or guardians. This event is part of Seniors Festival.

Thursday 17 October, 10.30am -11.15am at Dandenong Library, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event, registrations required at trybooking.com/CUVCN

Seniors Ballet with The Australian Ballet

Channel the grace and beauty of ballet in a dance class for seniors based on movements and music of The Australian Ballet Education and Outreach productions. The program’s inclusive design ensures there are options for everyone, regardless of ability or experience. Options for movement will include seated, standing and supported. This event is part of Seniors Festival.

-Thursday 17 October, 12.30pm -2pm at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event, registrations required at www.trybooking.com/CUVCT

Noble Park Community Centre Art Show

Come along and enjoy this free community exhibition at the Noble Park Community Centre. The exhibition comprises of art made using varying 2D mediums, from some the most talented, and undiscovered artists in the City of Greater Dandenong.

– Friday 18 October, 10am-4pm; Saturday 19 October, 10am-6pm and Sunday 20 October, 10am-4pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Free event.

U3A Dandenong expo

U3A Dandenong is celebrating our 30th Anniversary, with Dandenong-based seniors’ clubs presenting what they offer. Activities and demonstrations include line dancing, exercise class, singing in English and Italian, games like Scrabble, Mahjong and Rummy Kub, art displays, a plant stall and much more. Refreshments include a Devonshire Tea at a small cost.

– Friday 18 October, 10am-noon at Gloria Pyke Netball Stadium, at Greaves Reserve, Dandenong Show Grounds, Bennett Street, Dandenong; free entry. Details: 0494 018 356

Open Day

Hallam Community Learning Centre’s Open Day features face painting, live animal show, kids crafts, gardening workshop, food trucks, performances from local dance and music groups. Come along, have some fun and enjoy a family outing while learning about the community centre.

– Saturday 19 October 10am-2pm at Hallam Community Learning Centre, 56 Kays Avenue, Hallam. Details: 9703 1688.

Maralinga Community Garden birthday

Maralinga Community Garden will be open every Saturday in October (5, 12, 19 and 26 October) from 8.30am-10 am for interested residents to visit. Come and and see what we have achieved and support this local initiative. Wander through the rows of beds and see what produce members are growing.

– 327 Chandler Road, Keysborough (Chandler Reserve).

Sandown Probus

Are you retired or semi-retired and would like to stay engaged and connected with others? Come along and see if you would like to join Sandown Probus Club. Enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, expand your interests, participate in the variety of activities and hear guest speakers on a wide range of subjects.

– 2nd Monday of the month (eg 14 October and 11 November) at Club Noble, Moodemere Street, Noble Park. Details: probussouthpacific.org/myprosites/sandown or Marion, 0458 660 016.

Soccer registrations open

Expressions of interest open for new players across all age groups at Springvale City Soccer Club – Miniroos 7-12, Juniors 13-16, Boys and Girls Youth 17-23, as well as mens and womens’ thirds, reserves and seniors. Miniroos and juniors training powered by No Limits Aquila Academy. Details: springvalecitysc.com.au/

Awareness Meditation

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises body and soul and connects to meaning.

– Mondays (during school term) 2.30pm–3.30pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong; suggested gold coin donation. Deatils: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Come Dance with Me – Line Dancing

Come along and learn tips and techniques to this line dancing activity. Learn it well and learn from scratch from patient instructor. Suitable and tailored for all ages. No partner necessary. Wear casual clothing, bring water bottle, closed shoes and positive attitude.

– Tuesdays from 5.45pm-6.30pm (school terms only) at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough; $10 prepaid classes / $15 casual attendance – a five-week package that can be repeated. Details: 0412 296 827 or mariepietersz@hotmail.com

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ‘Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.