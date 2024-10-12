Looking Back

100 years ago

16 October 1924

Car was made of poor quality

During the recent inquest at Dandenong on George Uglow, who was killed in a motor accident on Berwick Road on 21st September, Sergeant Hill of Dandenong produced a broken spoke from a wheel of the overturned car. He (Sgt Hill) had found the pieces close to the scene of the accident. The wood of the spoke was of poor matchwood quality and the hold of the spokes on the wheel rim was very flimsy. The coroner closely examined the fragments and remarked “Human lives depend on things like these. People go motoring for pleasure and get killed.”

50 years ago

15 October 1974

‘BAN SUNDAY OKTOBERFEST’ CR. URGES!

Dandenong Council on Monday night rejected a suggestion that the 1974 Dandenong Oktoberfest not be allowed to operate on Sunday November 17. Voting was 9 votes to 2 with only Councillor Maurie Jarvis supporting the comments of Councillor Warren Titcher. Councillor Titcher said: “Surely we should have some respect for the Lord’s Day?” The three-day Oktoberfest, beginning on Friday November 15th at Greaves Reserve is expected to bring between 50.000 to 60,000 people to Dandenong. Given fine weather, the majority of the expected crowd will attend on the Sunday – the “family day” which is destined to become, with the Dandenong Show, the biggest drawcard each year. Sunday operation of the Oktoberfest has the approval of the Liquor Control Commission which for the first time in Victoria’s history will allow liquor to be sold with meals on Sunday afternoon in a public place. Councillor Arthur Gatley said the Oktoberfest and the Sunday liquor licensing represented a change in thinking bought about by the integration into our community of Europeans. He added: “If we want to absorb the benefits of their arts and crafts and customs, then their social activities should be approved.”

20 years ago

18 October 2004

Bypass route from Perry Road to Sth Gippsland Highway

No-toll boost

An $85 million four-lane bypass of Dandenong is a key feature of the $2.5 billion Mitcham-Frankston Freeway project announced by the State Government last week. The Southern By-Pass will stretch 5 kilometres between Perry Road and the South Gippsland Highway. It will be toll free and connect with Cheltenham Road and the Freeway. Premier Steve Bracks visited Dandenong’s Toll Transport to talk up the freeway’s economic benefits. Mr Bracks said that the freeway would carry a $4.43 cap for a full-length one-way weekday journey. Opposition Leader Robert Doyle said the Dandenong visit was a stunt to deflect from the central issue – tolls on the Mitcham – Frankston Freeway.

5 years ago

15 October 2019

Road paved for easy-charge EV off-grid

Off-grid charging stations for electric vehicles could be part of home garages as soon as 2020.

A research trial of rooftop solar-powered cabinets with battery storage suitable for homes, businesses and carparks was launched at Nissan Australia’s headquarters in Dandenong on October 10. As part of the 200-day trial, three charging units are connected to 5kW and 10kW rooftop solar systems at Nissan Australia’s headquarters. Each cabinet will be used to charge up to four Nissan LEAF vehicles at a time. Nissan managing director said: “Nissan is committed to helping innovate the way all its customers access EV charging, while a study of this nature will enable greater EV adoption both here and around the world.” The study findings are expected to be handed down mid-2020, hopefully to confirm its cost and environmental benefits.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society