Dandy Nth PS turns 70 in style

by Sahar Foladi

An emotional yet an exciting throwback to Dandenong North Primary School’s 70 years of existence was held on Friday 18 October.

Past students, teachers, former principals Jenny and Kevin Mackay, Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams, school’s council president Ann Scott were among the morning assembly at the recently-built Mackay Gymnasium, each contributing their memories at the school.

About 120 associates attended the reunion, with a special board and memorabilia including school photos, students’ workbooks to newspaper reports and albums marking each of the school’s decades.

One of the first students of DNPS – which opened in 1954 – Greta Jungwirth remembered the school as far from our imaginations today. Six classrooms standing “in a paddock” with a pool “where boys collected tadpoles” when they didn’t play marbles.

She remembers traveling to the army huts and having the “huge sports ground” to themselves as young students.

“There was no fence between us and the highway, that didn’t worry us and nothing happened.”

Another past student in the 1980’s, Tanya Saraikin remembered the circus that came to school for a week. Mrs Mackay was thankful they were Mrs Sarakikin’s only memories, commenting that one “can’t imagine the mess the elephants and camels made.”

Mrs Saraikin went on to teach at DNPS and left the school in 2017.

The school’s principal, Paul Hilton has been with the school for the past 27 years.

“It’s a pretty special event to celebrate. DNPS has a proud history not just of high academic results or sports achievements but also making good citizens for our community, the care, common sense, courtesy and cooperation (4C’s) is what our school is built on and that message came through today.

“I’m proud of the school we are and the opportunity we give students in life to succeeded through education we provide.”

In a thoroughly-researched presentation, Mr Mackay showed the “rectangular” oval for students’ play and the “pretend horse” students used to climb on.

Mr and Ms Mackay had been at DNPS for 39 years and 36 years respectively.

All up, their teaching careers have spanned 60 years and 45 years.

Despite retiring in 2022 Mr Mackay walked in “like a rockstar” to celebrate the school’s anniversary and was faced with overjoyed students who were eager to hug him and not let go

Geoff Verey – a past student from 1956-’59 – shared that the house colours (Verey, Marsh, Lead and Keys) were all named by the school founders who fought to have it built.

Mr Verey’s father was the head of the committee.

“There was only Dandenong East and West and the population was growing here in Dandenong North and they fought, saying we needed a school where our kids could go.

“So, my father, Lead, Mrs Marsh and Keys was the driving force to get it going.”

On his return to the school, he says he’s proud of his father.

Les Fielder’s father, who was a builder, was part of the working committee for the school, working alongside Mr Verey.

“It’s fantastic (to be back) and see a lot of the old faces and names I haven’t seen in a long time,” Mr Fielder said.

Throughout the celebrations, the hard work of the parents in the earlier days was highlighted as crucial for the next generations of the school, Ms Williams said.

“While (DNPS’s) legacy is about education it’s much more than that, it’s about community.

“We heard the school was made by the community for the community.”

From its six classrooms that borrowed dusters and chalks from other schools, the school now boasts almost 800 students, 35 classes from Prep onwards and modern playground facilities.

Of its 100-plus staff, 14 are ex-students.